Shamshera Day 2 Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's Film Shows Slight Growth

Ranbir Kapoor's much awaited film, Shamshera released in cinema halls on Friday (July 22). Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the action adventure also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in key roles. Prior the film's release, trade analysts predicted that the film will collect in the range of Rs 12-14 Crore.

However, upon the film's release on Friday, it received mixed to negative reviews from the critics and the audience with flak for its weak plot and execution. While Shamshera managed to mint a double-digit opening, it fell short of meeting the expectations of trade expectations.

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 150 Crore, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer began its journey at the box office on a slow note and minted Rs 10.25 Crore on Day 1. The movie failed to beat the opening collection of many biggies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs. 14.11 Crore), Bachchhan Paandey (Rs. 13.25 Crore), Samrat Prithviraj (Rs.10.70 Crore), and Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs. 10.50 Crore).

Speaking about its performance on second day, early estimates state that the action spectacle witnessed a slight growth in its business and collected in the range of Rs 11 to Rs 12 Crore on Saturday.

As per a report in Box Office India, Shamshera underperformed in cities like Mumbai, and failed to fare well in the mass markets as well. The mass entertainer is the second-widest release of the post-pandemic era, and is playing in over 4000 cinema halls.

Before Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor starrered in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a biopic on Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt. The film was a massive blockbuster at the box office and had minted an opening of Rs 34.75 Crore.