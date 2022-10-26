Thank God Day 1 Box Office Collection: Here's How Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's Film Fared On Tuesday

This
week
saw
two
Bollywood
superstars
Akshay
Kumar
and
Ajay
Devgn
locking
horns
at
the
box
office
with
their
respective
releases,
Ram
Setu
and
Thank
God.
Speaking
about
Thank
God,
the
family
entertainer
received
a
decent
opening
according
to
early
trends.
As
a
report
in
Sacnik,
the
Sidharth
Malhotra-starrer
minted
around
Rs
8.50
Crore
on
its
first
day
of
release.
Day
1-
Rs
8.50
Crore
(nett)
Elaborating
on
the
film,
Sidharth
who
essays
the
role
of
a
self-centric
real-estate
agent
was
quoted
as
saying
by
a
daily,
"It
is
not
a
leave-your-brains-home
kind
of
comedy.
The
film
has
got
his
heart
and
head
in
the
right
place.
It's
trying
to
say
something
by
the
end
of
it.
It
talks
about
Karma,
your
relationships,
life,
and
work."
He
further
added,
"It's
something
that
makes
you
conscious
and
makes
you
think
about
things
in
a
funny
way.
So,
I
was
happy
that
I
got
a
script
like
this
with
a
director
who's
extremely
experienced
in
the
genre."
Talking
about
the
film,
Thank
God
revolves
around
an
egoistic
real
estate
broker
in
huge
debts,
who
meets
with
an
accident.
When
he
gains
consciousness,
he
realizes
that
he
is
in
the
realm
between
life
and
death
and
is
forced
to
play
the
game
of
life.