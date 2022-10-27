Thank God Day 2 Box Office Collection: Sidharth Malhotra-Ajay Devgn's Film Is Steady

Besides Akshay Kumar-Jacqueline Fernandez-Nushratt Bharuccha starrer Ram Setu, Indra Kumar's directorial Thank God also released in cinema halls on Tuesday (October 25, 2022). The family entertainer features Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

Upon its release, Thank God received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. At the box office on its first day, the Diwali release minted an opening collection of Rs 8.10 Crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#ThankGod relied completely on spot bookings on the biggg #Diwali holiday... Although Day 1 biz is not proportionate with the names attached, the biz gathered speed towards evening onwards... Needs to grow/jump in the long, *extended* weekend... Tue ₹ 8.10 cr. #India biz."

The comic caper turned out to be Sidharth Malhotra's third-highest grossing film after Ek Villain (Rs 16.50 Crore) and Brothers (Rs 13.10 Crore).

Talking about its performance at the box office on Day 2 (Wednesday), early trends hint that the film witnessed a minimal dip in its box office figures.

As a report in Sacnik, Sidharth Malhotra-Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God collected around Rs 7 Crore on its second day of release. The total two-day box office collection now stands at Rs 15.10 Crore (estimated in nett).

Day 1- Rs 8.10 Crore

Day 2- Rs 7 Crore

Earlier in an interview, Sidharth had opened up on dabbling with the comedy genre and said, "Doing a commercial comedy film is very challenging but it was fun because of director Indra Kumar as he has been doing such films. But for him also, it was different as it is not just a pure comedy and a film with a strong message."

He had further added, "This movie gives a lesson that we growl up.listening to. It is all about karma and how if you do good to others you get it back. My grandmother taught me the same."