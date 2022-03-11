The Kashmir Files Day 1 Box Office Collection

Vivek Agnihotri's much anticipated film The Kashmir Files released in cinema halls on Friday (March 11). Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumaar in leading roles, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency.

The Kashmir Files opened to mostly positive reviews from the critics and the audience who lauded Agnihotri for his brave story-telling. Before the film's theatrical release, the national film awardee filmmaker had arranged special screenings in places like Kashmir, Delhi and Mumbai where it was well-received by the audience including the Kashmiri Pandits.

The Vivek Agnihotri directorial released in 600 cinemas in India with around 2000 shows. The film released in 60 screens in USA, 18 screens in UK and Australia each and 9 screens on Germany.

Speaking about its performance on the first day of its release, early trends suggest that the film collected around Rs 2-3 crore on Friday.

Vivek Agnihotri had earlier told Pinkvilla in an interview that he always intended to make a trilogy rooted in the history of independent India.

The filmmaker had said, "The Tashkent Files was about right to truth, The Kashmir Files is about right to justice and The Delhi Files will be about right to life. We complete a circle with these 3 films. We are the only research-based production house in Mumbai. We took four years each to make The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. People make films on victims, but no one speaks to the victims before making a film. We got testimonials from people across the globe, and I just weaved them all into a storyline without tweaking anything."