The Kashmir Files Day 10 Box Office Collection: Anupam Kher's Film Continues Its Rampage

Akshay Kumar's big-ticket entertainer Bachchhan Paandey released in cinema halls on Friday (March 18). But, that hasn't stopped Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files from having a blockbuster run at the box office in its second week of release.

With glowing reviews from the critics and a strong word of mouth, the Anupam Kher-starrer has been raking in big numbers ever since it opened in theatres on March 11. The film has shattered many records and continues to strike a chord with the audience.

The Kashmir Files began its journey at the box office with Rs 3.55 Crore on its opening day and ended up collecting Rs 97.30 Crore in its first week. The movie continued to show an upward trend in its box office numbers and went on to mint Rs 19.15 Crore on Day 8 and Rs 24.80 Crore on Day 9.

The Kashmir Files Movie Review: Vivek Agnihotri's Account Of Unhealed Wounds Isn't For The Faint-Hearted

If the early estimates are to be believed, The Kashmir Files sailed past the 150-Crore mark on Sunday (Day 10) as it collected around Rs 27-Rs 29 Crore.

Speaking about the movie, it is based on the true story of the exodus of the Kashmir Pandit community from the valley during the Kashmir insurgency. The movie stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Bhasha Sumbli, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar in pivotal roles.

Jhund Producer Savita Raj Hiremath Questions Criteria Of Films Getting Tax Free

Earlier, Anupam Kher had opened up on his character in The Kashmir Files while addressing the media in the Capital and said, "I act ... play roles ... but this time, I have not played any character. I didn't. 'The Kashmir Files' is not about dialogues. 32 years ago what happened to the Kashmiri Pandits, 90 crore people of the country were silent, the police had vanished. The Army was in the barracks. Nobody knew what happened to us. There's been no trial, no one has been punished. The film is about knocking on the souls of every Indian. I am Pushkar Nath. It is not a film but a wound that can never be healed."