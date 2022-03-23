The Kashmir Files Day 12 Box Office Collection: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Is Unstoppable

Vivek Agnihotri's latest release The Kashmir Files has emerged as a surprise blockbuster of this year. Based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit community from the valley during the Kashmir insurgency, the movie has become a talking point in the country with its share of appreciation and controversies.

At the same time, The Kashmir Files has also set the box office on fire. With an opening collection of Rs 3.55 Crore on its first day of release, the Anupam Kher-starrer exceeded the expectations of the trade circle. Slowly with growing word of mouth, The Kashmir Files minted Rs 97.30 Crore in its first week.

Seeing the tremendous response, the makers increased the screen count and the film went on a record-smashing spree. It collect Rs 19.15 Crore on Day 8, Rs 24.80 Crore on Day 9, Rs 26.20 Crore on Day 10 and Rs 12.40 Crore on Day 11.

Talking about its performance on Day 12, the film is all set to enter the 200-crore club as it minted Rs 10.25 Crore. The total twelve-day collection now stands at Rs 190.10 Crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and posted, "#TheKashmirFiles continues to stand tall, runs triumphantly on weekdays... Trending strongly on weekdays... Will cross ₹ 200 cr tomorrow [Thu; Day 14]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr. Total: ₹ 190.10 cr. #India biz."

Besides the audience lauding the film, The Kashmir Files has received support from many Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar amongst others.

Meanwhile in his new interview with Firstpost, director Vivek Agnihotri opened up on the film's success and expressed his gratitude towards the audience. He said, "Audiences all over the world are watching the film in pin drop silence. 3 hours and 50 minutes is not a joke. People are reaching out to Kashmiri Pandits all over the world. Why is it working so well in Canada? It started with two shows. Now it's more than ninety shows. The film has connected Indians in conversations and debates everywhere."