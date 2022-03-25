The Kashmir Files Day 14 Box Office Collection: Here's How Anupam Kher's Film Fared At The Ticket Counter

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files has surprised everyone and emerged as the biggest grossing in the post pandemic era by surpassing the lifetime collections of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi. After entering Rs 200 crore club, the film has slowed down a bit at the box office.

Speaking about its performance at the box office on day 14, The Kashmir Files collected around Rs 7.20 Crore.

The Vivek Agnihotri directorial started its journey at the box office with an impressive opening of Rs 3.55 Crore. With good word of mouth, it soon picked up business and collected Rs 97.30 Crore in its first week of release. Its gut-wrenching narrative about a dark chapter in Indian history struck a chord with the audience.

The film collected Rs 19.15 Crore on Day 8, Rs 24.80 Crore on Day 9, Rs 26.20 Crore on Day 10, Rs 12.40 Crore on Day 11, Rs 10.25 Crore on Day 12, Rs 10.03 Crore on Day 13 and Rs 7.20 Crore taking the total box office collection to Rs 207.33 Crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "From ₹ 3.55 cr on Day 1 to ₹ 207.33 cr on Day 14, #TheKashmirFiles has packed a HISTORIC TOTAL in 2 weeks... EPIC BLOCKBUSTER... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr, Wed 10.03 cr, Thu 7.20 cr. Total: ₹ 207.33 cr. #India biz."

Based on the brutal atrocities faced by the Kashmiri Pandit community in the valley in 1990, The Kashmir Files features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar and Bhasha Sumbli in key roles.

Post its release in theatres on March 11, many Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Kangana Ranaut and other lauded the film and urged people to watch it. The film has been declared tax-free in many states.