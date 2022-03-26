The Kashmir Files Day 15 Box Office Collection: Anupam Kher's Film Slows Down

After minting an impressive box office collection of Rs 97.30 Crore, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files had a strong hold in its second week as well with a total 14-day collection of Rs 207.33 Crore.

While the film has already emerged as the highest grossing film in the post-pandemic era crossing the collection of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film has now slowed down a bit at the ticket window

Did RRR Surpass The Kashmir Files' Rating On IMDb?

The Kashmir Files is now facing some stiff competition from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR featuring Ram Charan and Junior NTR in leading roles. It minted Rs 4.50 Crore on Friday (Week 3). The total 15-day box office collection now stands at Rs 211.83 Crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#TheKashmirFiles is impacted due to #RRR + reduction of screens and shows... Biz should jump on [third] Sat and Sun... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 211.83 cr. #India biz."

Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Aamir, Kangana, Akshay & Other B-Town Stars Lending Support To The Kashmir Files

The latter has received a thumbs up from the critics and the audience and has already recorded a blockbuster opening at the box office. As a result of this, chances of The Kashmir Files crossing Rs 300-crore mark seems a little slim.

Speaking about The Kashmir Files, the film helmed by Vivek Agnihotri stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbli and Chinmay Mandlekar in leading roles. The movie revolves around the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit community from the valley during the Kashmir insurgency. Post its release, The Kashmir Files was received support from many Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam amongst others.