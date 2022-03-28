The Kashmir Files Day 17 Box Office Collection: Anupam Kher's Film Sails Smooth Despite RRR Release

Vivek Agnihotri's latest movie The Kashmir Files is raking in good moolah despite facing a tough competition from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR which features Ram Charan and Junior NTR in leading roles. The latter too has been smashing records both nationally and internationally.

In its third week of release, The Kashmir Files minted Rs 8.75 Crore on Sunday taking the total box office to Rs 228.18 Crore. Earlier after collecting an impressive opening of Rs 3.55 Crore, the Anupam Kher starrer collected Rs 97.30 Crore in its Week 1 and Rs 207.33 Crore by the end of Week 2.

Speaking about performance in Week 3, The Kashmir Files collected Rs 4.50 Crore on Friday, Rs 7.60 Crore on Saturday and Rs 8.75 Crore on Sunday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and posted, "#TheKashmirFiles is UNSTOPPABLE on [third] Sun... Weekend 3 *day-wise growth* is an EYE-OPENER, despite a tough opponent [#RRR]... Now racing towards ₹ 250 cr... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat [updated] 7.60 cr, Sun 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 228.18 cr. #India biz."

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, director Vivek Agnihotri had reacted to the claims of his film being a polarising one and said, "It's a great service to democracy that you polarise between the evil and the good. Actually, I will not use the word polarise, I would say differentiate and segment people who are pro humanity, people who believe in human values and human rights, and the people who are from the terrorism industry. People who give ideological or intellectual or media support to terrorists. So today on one side, we have a huge number of people who believe in humanity, and the other side has very small numbers."

The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of the Kashmir Pandit community from the Valley in 1990.