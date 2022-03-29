The Kashmir Files Day 18 Box Office Collection: Anupam Kher's Film Holds Tight

Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files is having a steady run at the box office despite facing a Goliath at the box office, i.e SS Rajamouli's RRR which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in leading roles. Speaking about its performance in its third week of release, the Anupam Kher-starrer continues to have a strong grip at the box office.

The Kashmir Files collected Rs 3.10 Crore on Monday (Week 3) taking the total 18-day box office collection to Rs 231.28 Crore. The movie is now slowing inching towards the 250-Crore mark.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to tweet the box office collection and posted, "#TheKashmirFiles maintains a STRONG GRIP on [third] Mon... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.60 cr, Sun 8.75 cr, Mon 3.10 cr. Total: ₹ 231.28 cr. #India biz."

The Kashmir Files started its box office journey with an opening collection of Rs 3.55 Crore. With positive word-of-mouth, the film collected Rs 97.30 Crore in Week 1 and by the end of Week 2 collected Rs 207.33 Crore. The movie has already crossed the lifetime collection of Bollywood biggies like Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The Vivek Agnihotri directorial has been declared tax-free in many states like Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and others. Several prominent B-town personalities like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam and others have lauded the film's success.

The Kashmir Files revolves around the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit community from the valley during the Kashmir insurgency.