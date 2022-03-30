The Kashmir Files Day 19 Box Office Collection: Anupam Kher's Film Is Inching Towards Rs 250 Crore Mark

Vivek Agnihotri's latest outing The Kashmir Files is having a stupendous run at the box office despite facing a tough competition from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Speaking about its performance at the box office on Day 19, the movie minted Rs 2.75 Crore on Tuesday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and posted, "#TheKashmirFiles [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.60 cr, Sun 8.75 cr, Mon 3.10 cr, Tue 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 234.03 cr. #India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER."

The movie is now slowing making its way to Rs 250-Crore mark.

The Anupam Kher-starrer began its box office journey with an opening collection of Rs 3.55 Crore. With positive word-of-mouth, the film collected Rs 97.30 Crore in Week 1 and by the end of Week 2 collected Rs 207.33 Crore.

Post its release, The Kashmir Files touched many hearts with its bold story-telling. Further, Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam and Varun Dhawan also extended their support towards the film.

Recently, Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle and posted a behind-the-scenes diary of The Kashmir Files' from the 3rd day of the shoot. He captioned it as, "On the 3rd day of the shoot of #TheKashmirFiles, the unit started collapsing because of freezing cold. I spoke to the unit for 2 minutes about our purpose for making TKF and the efficiency became 200% after that. Big clap for the young unit for their sacrifice & service. #BTS."

The Vivek Agnihotri directorial revolves around the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit community from the valley in 1990.