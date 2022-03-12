The Kashmir Files Day 2 Box Office Collection: Anupam Kher-Mithun Chakraborty's Film Mints Impressive Numbers

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files which hit the theatrical screens on Friday (March 11), took everyone by surprise when it garnered an opening collection of Rs 3.55 crore on its opening day.

Pitted against Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam at the box office, The Kashmir Files got positive reviews from the critics and the audience for giving them a glimpse of the terror, confusion and sheer panic which consumed Kashmir in 1990.

The Kashmir Files Day 1 Box Office Collection: Anupam Kher-Mithun Chakraborty's Film Springs A Big Surprise

Talking about the film's performance on Day 2, early trends state that the Anupam Kher-starrer showcased big jump at the box office on its second day of release. The Saturday collection is estimated to be around Rs 3-6 crore. The Kashmir Files is Anupam Kher's biggest solo opener till date.

Vivek Agnihotri had earlier told IANS that making The Kashmir Files in India was a challenge for him.

He was quoted as saying, "While the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits is called a historical chapter of our modern politics, I do not look at it as history. If it was history then in October last year, targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandits and non-Muslim people like Makhan Lal Bindroo and Supinder Kour would have not happened. It is an existing reality where gunmen can enter a school and kill school teachers based on their religious identity."

The Kashmir Files Movie Review: Vivek Agnihotri's Account Of Unhealed Wounds Isn't For The Faint-Hearted

He further added, "Yes I know that making a film based on the political account is challenging in India but that cannot stop me from telling the truth. I have gathered the material of our film based on the real accounts from the victims."

The Kashmir Files is based on the true stories of the victims of the Kashmir genocide. The film features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar and Bhasha Sumbali in leading roles.