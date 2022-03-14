The Kashmir Files Day 3 Box Office Collection: Anupam Kher's Film Is Unstoppable

Vivek Agnihotri's latest outing The Kashmir Files is having a fantastic run at the box office. Made on a a low budget with minimal promotion and marketing, huge crowds across the country are flocking to theatres to watch this film.

The Anupam Kher-starrer took everyone by surprise when it registered a extraordinary opening of Rs 3.50 crore on its first time of release. With a thumbs up from the critics and a strong positive word of mouth, The Kashmir Files experienced phenomenal growth in business and collected Rs 8.25 crore on Day 2.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial has released on 600 screens on Friday. However, on public demand, the screens count had gone closer to 2000 screens on Sunday.

Speaking about its performance at the box office on Day 3 of its release, early estimates suggest that the film minted a collection of around Rs 13-15 crore on Sunday. The total three-day box office collection now stands at around Rs 25 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "Limited promotions, Non-holiday release, Mighty opponent [#RadheShyam], Limited screen count [Fri 630+] #TheKashmirFiles emerges triumphant, despite sooo many odds. #India screen count on Day 3 [Sun]: 2000. Will cross lifetime biz of #TheTashkentFiles in 3 days."

Speaking about being a part of this movie, Anupam Kher told Firstpost in an interview, "When Vivek came to me about this film, when I heard the script, and he offered me this role, I knew I had to be a part of this story being told to the world. In a movie, you cannot show fourt lakh people running away. You cannot show all that actually happened. So, I had to use my soul to portray that. In Saraansh, I had to use my craft. I was getting ready to be an old man. But The Kashmir Files needed both the actor and the person to be on the same page."

Based on the true story of the brutal sufferings endured by Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir insurgency in 1990, The Kashmir File stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbali and Chinmay Mandlekar in pivotal roles.