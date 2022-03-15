The Kashmir Files Day 4 Box Office Collection: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Is On A Roll

Vivek Agnihotri's latest release The Kashmir Files is having a thunderous run at the box office. The film which released on March 11, opened to rave reviews from the critics. With positive word of mouth and the huge buzz around its content, the film is showing tremendous growth in its business every day.

After an unexpected opening of Rs 3.50 crore on Friday, the Anupam Kher-starrer collected Rs 8.23 crore on Saturday and Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday. The Kashmir Files crossed the 25-crore mark in just three days.

The Kashmir Files Day 3 Box Office Collection: Anupam Kher's Film Is Unstoppable; Crosses 25-Crore Mark

Speaking about its performance at the box office on Day 4, early trends suggest that the box office collection of The Kashmir Files on Monday is greater than that of Sunday. Reportedly, the film collected around Rs 16-18 crore on its fourth day of release.

The Kashmir Files Movie Review: Vivek Agnihotri's Account Of Unhealed Wounds Isn't For The Faint-Hearted

Earlier in a chat with Firstpost, on being asked about the most powerful scene in the movie, Anupam Kher had mentioned, "There is a silent scene wherein the refugee camp he eats a biscuit and he cries and he slaps himself. Or the scene in which he feels cold and starts singing that Kashmiri song. Even the death scene. When we were doing the truck scene, they were actual Kashmiri Pandits in the truck. In the movie, they are told that two people are hanging. The lady next to me started howling. I said what happened? She said one of the people who were hanged was her cousin."

The Kashmir Files is based on the genocide of the Kashmiri Pandits which took place in the Valley in 1990. The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.