The Kashmir Files Day 6 Box Office Collection: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Continues Its Successful Run

Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial The Kashmir Files, opened to rave reviews from the critics on March 11 and since then, is shattering all records at the box office. Despite big releases like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Radhe Shyam running in theatres, the Anupam Kher-Mithun Chakraborty starrer continues to draw huge flock of crowd to the cinema halls.

With limited screens and minimal promotions, The Kashmir Files opened on an impressive note by minting Rs 3.50 crore on first day of its release. However on public demand, the makers increased the screen count and the growing positive word of mouth translated into big numbers at the box office.

Anupam Kher Reacts To Comparison With Heath Ledger, Kangana Ranaut Says 'Inko Acting Bhi Aati Hai'

The Kashmir Files collected Rs 8.23 crore on Saturday, Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday, Rs 15.05 crore on Monday and Rs 18 crore on Tuesday taking the total five-day box office collection to Rs 60.10 crore. Talking about its performance on Day 6, early estimates suggest that the movie minted around Rs 18-19 crore.

The Kashmir Files Screening Disrupted At Noida Multiplex Causes Chaos, Police Reveal AC Glitch Led To Halt

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher recently took to his Twitter handle to share a video of two young men promoting The Kashmir Files on the streets and calling it a 'must watch' film. The veteran actor captioned his post as, "It is so wonderful to see young Indians made up as #Shiva in blue urging people to watch #TheKashmirFiles - our film based on #KashmiriPandits genocide! This time it is #Pain of the victims of terrorism anywhere in the world that is connecting people. The film is a movement now. #TheKashmirFiles."

The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir insurgency in 1990. The movie features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar and Bhasha Sumbli.