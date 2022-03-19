The Kashmir Files Day 9 Box Office Collection: Anupam Kher's Film Continues Its Historic Run

Vivek Agnihotri's latest film The Kashmir Files is one of the most successful post-pandemic movies in terms of its box office. Ever since its release on March 11, the Anupam Kher-starrer is on a record-breaking spree.

The Kashmir Files registered an impressive opening of Rs 3.50 Crore. With a strong word of mouth and positive reviews, the film minted a total of Rs 97.30 Crore in its first week of release.

The Kashmir Files Day 8 Box Office Collection: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

On the eighth day of its release, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial created history as it collected numbers (Rs 19.15 Crore) as par with the eighth day collection of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion (Rs 19.75 Crore). Interestingly, it raced ahead of the eighth day collection of Aamir Khan's Dangal (Rs 18.59 crore). The total eight-day collection of The Kashmir Files is Rs 116.45 crore.

Coming to its performance at the box office on Day 9, early trends suggest that the film recorded its biggest day since its release and minted around Rs 20-24 crore.

Earlier while speaking with Firstpost, Anupam Kher had rubbished the notion that his film is anti-Muslim. He said, "It is not! It is anti-terrorism. Those who have seen the film know this. In the final speech by Darshan Kumar, he says so. As a Kashmiri Pandit, I know the terrorists targeted Muslims as well as Hindus. In Pakistan, so many Muslims are killed on a regular basis by terrorists."

Anupam Kher Reacts To Comparison With Heath Ledger, Kangana Ranaut Says 'Inko Acting Bhi Aati Hai'

Kher further added, "It is generating no such thing. Only empathy for what happened to Kashmiri Pandits because they are the victims. This anti-Muslim narrative is happening only in the minds of those who are always standing on the other side. They are, by now, clichés. Before The Kashmir Files, at least seven-eight films on Kashmir have showed the terrorists' point of view. Why didn't anyone object to the Kashmiri Hindu's viewpoint being obliterated from these films? Those makers had their point of view. Vivek Agnihotri has his point of view. Kya problem hai? [What is the problem?] I don't want to give any importance to the naysayers."

The Kashmir Files directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit community in the Valley in 1990.