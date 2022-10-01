Vikram Vedha Day 1 Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Film Opens On A Slow Note

Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's big action entertainer Vikram Vedha, released on the big screens on Friday (September 30). The film helmed by Pushkar-Gayatri, is an official remake of the director-duo's 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name featuring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Close on the heels of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's fantasy epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, this latest release has started its journey at the box office on a slow note. After a decent spate of advance bookings which sold around 1.50 Lakhs tickets a day prior its release, Vikram Vedha raked in a double-digit figure on its first day of release.

If the early trends are to be believed, as per a Sacnilk report, the opening day box office collection of Vikram Vedha is around Rs 12 Crore (nett).

Day 1- Rs 12 Crore (estimated)

Earlier, at a press conference for the film, Hrithik had revealed he felt the need to be realistic in his approach while working on this film co-starring Saif Ali Khan.

"For the first time in 22 years of my career, I felt this pull to safeguard myself. I felt an instinctive pull that I have to be very real because I am opposite an actor, who is the most real performer," the superstar had told reporters before the film's release. No wonder, the actor has been receiving praise from every nook and corner for his performance in the film.

Vikram Vedha, a neo-noir action crime thriller, inspired by the popular Indian folktale 'Vikram Aur Betaal', revolves around a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan), who sets out to track down and arrest the dreaded gangster Vedha played by Hrithik Roshan.