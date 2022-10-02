Vikram Vedha Day 2 Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Film Sees Slight Growth

Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's neo-noir crime thriller Vikram Vedha released in theatres on Friday (September 30). Despite getting good to mixed response from the critics, the Pushkar-Gayatri directorial scored low numbers on its opening day.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film underperformed at the national chains and its performance in the mass circuits was also average. While the film somehow managed to mint a double-digit opening, it failed to meet the expectations of the trade insiders.

After minting Rs 10.58 Crore (nett), early reports hint that the film witnessed a slight growth in its business on its second day of release. If a report by Sacnilk is to be believed, the Hrithik-Saif starrer collected around Rs 12.50 Crore on Saturday.

The total two-day box office collection now stands at Rs 23.08 Crore.

Day 1- Rs 10.58 Crore

Day 2- Rs 12.50 Crore (estimated)

Vikram Vedha is an official remake of Pushkar-Gayatri's 2017 Tamil film of the same name which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in leading roles. While Saif reprises Madhavan's role of a cop Vikram, Hrithik steps into Vijay's shoes to play the dreaded gangster Vedha.

Prior the film's release, Hrithik Roshan had opened up on comparisons with Vijay Sethupathi and said in a media interaction, "I know how amazingly Vijay Sethupathi did the same part. I can't in my dreams think that I would achieve that level. Yet, I have done my best and I am happy with what I have done."

He had also shared that his admiration for Vijay's craft and performance didn't influence him when he was portraying the character Vedha in the Hindi remake.

Vikram Vedha revolves around a no-nonsense cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) who sets out to capture a notorious gangster named Vedha (Hrithik Roshan).