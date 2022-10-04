Vikram Vedha Day 4 Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Film Witnesses A Drop

Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's neo-noir crime thriller Vikram Vedha witnessed a drop of around 48% on Monday after minting a decent opening weekend. According to early estimates, the Pushkar-Gayatri directorial collected around Rs 5.50 Crore on Monday.

Despite glowing reviews from the critics, it's a tad surprising that the film hasn't crossed Rs 50-Crore mark yet. Vikram Vedha began its journey at the box office by collecting Rs 10.58 Crore. Over the weekend, the Hrithik-Saif starrer picked up business and minted Rs 12.51 Crore and Rs 13.85 Crore respectively. Vikram Vedha collected around Rs 5.50 Crore on Monday.

The total four-day box office collection now stands at Rs 42.44 Crore, stated a report in Sacnilk.

Day 1- Rs 10.58 Crore

Day 2- Rs 12.51 Crore

Day 3- Rs 13.85 Crore

Day 4- Rs 5.50 Crore (estimated)

If the trade insiders are to be believed, the festive season in places like West Bengal and Bihar is helping Vikram Vedha to add some numbers to its box office collection. One hopes that post Navratri, a similar trend is observed in the state of Gujarat as well to help the film enter Rs 100-Crore club.

Previously, in an interview with a leading website, Saif opened up on how he admires Hrithik and how he thought that he might be in a lot of trouble while signing Vikram Vedha.

The actor was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "I was both excited and nervous to work with Hrithik. I have seen his films and sometimes it is very difficult to look at anything else. There could be beautiful girls around him or a serene sunset on screen but you can't stop looking at this man."

Helmed by Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is an official remake of the director-duo's Tamil flick of the same name featuring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.