Exclusive Weekly Box Office Report: South Films Rule Over Bollywood Yet Again

Film trade expert Girish Wankhede writes an exclusive column for Filmibeat, analysing the films released last week.

The dismal performance of Hindi films continued in this week as well. This was the most anticipated week after the COVID-19 lockdowns. The Rakhi festival holiday boasted of a major clash of two big-ticket entertainers with an Independence Day extended weekend of 5 days. The stakes were high and both Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan had everything a potential blockbuster aims for - huge star quotient and a robust marketing budget to complement the creativity. Still, both fell short of the expectations of moviegoers and the result was disappointing.

While Laal Singh Chaddha succumbed to its old school routine storytelling of uninspiring characters and patchy outdated screenplay, it's too-stretched length took a toll. Raksha Bandhan was a cliché badly redefined with a regressive tone. Both were old wine in a new or rather old bottle, which audiences rejected whole heartedly. The boycott gang could not do the harm which a weak screenplay did to a starry venture.

Laal Singh Chaddha opened with 11.50 crores on Thursday which was far less than expected because it was holiday and Aamir Khan's film was releasing after 4 years. Reviews were bad and so was the word of mouth. It dropped to 7 crores on Friday and then went on to collect 8.5 crores on Saturday. Sunday was 9 crore which paved the way for another debacle. Monday, being Independence Day also could not salvage it and it generated 8.5 crores. Tuesday was dismal 3 crores and thus it made 47.50 crores in 6 days which is quite a disappointment considering the landing budget of 180 crores.

Raksha Bandhan looked far inferior compared to Laal Singh Chaddha and was poised to do great owing to its timely emotional patented formula. It opened with 8 crores on Thursday, then reduced to 6.25 crores on Friday and then again reduced to 6 crores on Saturday. Sunday was 7 crores and Monday was supposed to be bigger. It was 6.5 crores on Monday, and it crashed to 2 crores on Tuesday. It gained 35.75 crores in 6 days, which is again a big setback for an Akshay Kumar film.

Karthikeya 2

Karthikeya 2 is a Telugu adventure thriller film which was simultaneously released in Hindi in some pockets. Sequel of the film Karthikeya, this feature Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran and Anupam Kher and it was released on Saturday, August 13. The first day was 4.97 crores for its Telugu version, 5.51 crores on day 2 i.e. on Sunday, 6.19 crores on Monday and then 3.08 crores on Tuesday which totals to 19.75 crores for 4 days, which is an impressive tally. The dubbed Hindi version also showed an upward trend and a positive word of mouth. Its first day was 7 lakhs, second day was 28 lakhs and then it shot to 1.10 crores on third day. Its fourth day was 70 lakhs, and the total was 2.15 crores. Going by the sudden PR push, the prospects of Karthikeya 2 look good in both languages.

Gaalipata 2

Gaalipata 2 is another Kannada film making waves after KGF and Vikrant Rona. Directed by Yogaraj Bhat, this is the sequel of Gaalipatawhich was released in 2008. With an ensemble star cast of Ganesh, Anant Nag, Diganth, Pawan Kumar, Vaibhavi Shandilya and Samyuktha Menon, this romantic comedy generated 4.5 crores on its opening day, 5 crores on day 2, 6 crores on day 3 and 7 crores on day 4 making is a hot favorite among trade analysts. In 4 days, it generated 24.6 crores which is quite an impressive feat.

Viruman

Viruman is Tamil Action Comedy featuring Karthi and newcomer Aditi Shankar. Directed by M Muthaiah, it was released on 12th August and its first day collection was 1.75 crores. It shot up to 7.77 crores on day 2 and to 8.87 on day 3. It made 8 crores on day 4 and thus making a total of 32.14 crores in 4 days, it another sure shot winner.

Thallumala

Another noteworthy film was Malayalam language Thallumala, which was also released on August 12. Directed by Khalid Rahman, this action comedy features Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shine Tom Chacko. It opened with 3.2 crores on its first day, 3.4 crores on second day, 3.5 crores on third day and 2.55 crores on fourth day. The total is 12.65 crores, and the word of mouth is strong. This is a good sign for a small budget Malayalam film.