Arjun Kapoor’s Kuttey Flops, Both Thunivu And Varisu Aim To Enter 100 Crore Club

Kuttey
is
the
first
Bollywood
release
of
2023
and
it
hasn't
really
brought
cheers
for
the
industry.
The
film
opened
poorly
[1.07
crores]
and
then
could
hardly
see
growth
over
the
weekend.
As
a
result,
the
first
weekend
stands
at
mere
3.75
crores*
and
that's
a
really
poor
number.
This
is
in
fact
lesser
than
even
Anek
[5.35
crores]
which
eventually
folded
up
at
8.15
crores.
Now
one
waits
to
see
where
does
Kuttey
land
but
a
double
digit
lifetime
is
ruled
out
for
the
film
despite
12
open
days
ahead
of
it
till
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
Pathaan
arrives
on
25th
January.
The
Aasmaan
Bhardwaj
directed
film
deserved
better
than
what
it
has
earned
so
far.
The
film
is
better
than
many
other
non-performers
during
post-pandemic.
In
fact
it
does
have
its
thrilling
moments
as
well
as
good
dose
of
dark
humor.
However,
somehow
there
was
hardly
any
awareness
about
the
Arjun
Kapoor
and
Tabu
starrer
amongst
the
audience
and
hence
just
like
Sandeep
aur
Pinky
Faraar,
this
too
will
go
unnoticed
in
theatres.
That
movie
found
some
very
good
traction
on
OTT
and
though
Kuttey
is
not
that
good,
it
still
is
poised
to
find
eyeballs
digitally.
As
for
the
big
screen
entertainment,
at
least
in
south
theatres
are
keeping
quite
busy,
especially
Tamil
Nadu.
Given
the
twin
release
of
Thunivu
and
Varisu,
there
is
quite
some
euphoria
to
catch
these
biggies
at
the
box
office.
However,
the
clash
has
resulted
in
division
of
footfalls.
The
same
had
happened
in
2019
as
well
with
Rajinikanth
and
Ajith
clashing
with
their
Petta
and
Viswasam
respectively.
At
that
time
both
films
had
ended
up
doing
quite
well
eventually
and
ended
up
netting
over
100
crores
each,
hence
turning
out
to
be
successful.
When
it
comes
to
Thunivu
and
Varisu,
it
would
have
to
be
seen
if
they
manage
to
cover
this
kind
of
distance.
Both
films
have
scored
a
half
century
each
already
in
their
five
day
run
so
far,
given
the
mid-week
arrival.
There
would
be
more
which
would
come
in
weekdays
to
follow
and
even
in
the
worst
case
scenario,
20
crores
more
would
be
added
by
both.
With
around
70
crores
each
in
their
kitty
by
the
close
of
the
extended
first
week,
it
would
require
a
longer
run
in
due
course
of
time
for
the
100
Crore
Club
entry
to
be
made.
This
should
be
ideally
possible
since
both
films
have
done
well
with
their
target
audience.
While
Thunivu
is
for
the
masses
and
gentry,
Varisu
is
working
better
with
the
class
audience,
especially
amongst
families.
It
would
be
a
fight
to
the
finish
for
both
the
films.
Meanwhile,
both
Drishyam
2
and
Bhediya
have
celebrated
their
50
day
run
in
theatres.
Drishyam
2
is
now
already
in
its
ninth
week
and
has
crossed
the
240
crores
mark.
It's
now
also
available
on
OTT
but
is
still
playing
at
certain
screens.
On
the
other
hand
Bhediya
has
been
netting
around
1
crore
each
on
a
consistent
basis
for
the
last
three
weeks
and
is
still
in
circulation.
The
film
celebrated
its
50
day
run
on
the
Friday
gone
by
and
will
eventually
end
its
run
a
little
over
the
70
crores
mark.
Both
the
films
have
a
few
more
days
run
left
for
them
before
Pathaan
arrives
mid-week
on
Wednesday,
25th
January.
*Estimates.
Final
numbers
awaited
Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 12:26 [IST]