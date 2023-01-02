Avatar 2 In Elite League Of 300 Crore Club, Ajay Devgn To Strike Again With Maidaan & Bholaa After Drishyam 2

It's Avatar: The Way of Water that ruled theatrical business all over again, what with close to 100 crores coming in the second week followed by an excellent third weekend of over 30 crores. In the times when even a lifetime score of 30 crores has become a challenge for so many films and at times is even been celebrated by many makers, here comes a Hollywood film which collects more than that in its third week, only to end up being a bonafide all time blockbuster.

The James Cameron directed sci-fi drama has now collected 324 crores* already, what with an an entry into the 300 Crore Club been secured in the third weekend itself. In the process, it has gone past the lifetime score of several Bollywood blockbusters that includes Sultan (301.50 crores), Padmaavat (302.15 crores), War (318 crores) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (321 crores). Next in line is Tiger Zinda Hai (339 25 crores) and that should be history as well inside this week.

All time blockbuster success of Avatar: The Way of Water has opened up the channels further for Hollywood action films in India and now one waits to see how big does the newest instalment of Mission: Impossible turn out to be when it releases in India this summer. Though there hasn't been a single film from this franchise to have hit even a century in India, things have changed dramatically in the last few years when it comes to consuming international content, especially after several Marvel biggies and now Avatar: The Way of Water. Rest assured, the Tom Cruise starrer would be really big when it hits the screens, and at least for the franchise several new records would be established.

Same could well happen for Ajay Devgn's next two releases Maidaan and Bholaa as well. The superstar has delivered a big blockbuster in the form of Drishyam 2 which is all set to cross the Hindi version of Brahmastra (235 crores) in just a few days from now. That would keep it just under The Kashmir Files (253 crores) before the close of its run if one accounts for Bollywood's biggies in 2022. So far, the film has already collected 234 crores* after the sixth week was quite good at over 6 crores and then the seventh weekend too stayed positive with over 3 crores coming in.

While the teaser release of Bholaa has set huge expectations around its March release, early dhamaka could well happen with Maidaan which arrives in February and the teaser/promo of which would be out pretty soon.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited