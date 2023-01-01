BO Round Up 2022 - The Kashmir Files, Drishyam 2 biggest blockbusters, Brahmastra scores a big double century

After a fractured 2020 when the only big success was Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior before COVID struck, and then 2021 which looked at resurgence with Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi that almost hit a double century, all eyes were on 2022 to be back with vengeance. Theatrical business was touted to get better when restrictions were removed in February and it seemed like things were coming back on track as well when Gangubai Kathiawadi arrived as the first big release and ended up scoring a good century as well. The combination of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt was grabbed by the audience despite its adult theme and the film ended up collecting 129.10 crores at the box office.

A few more films did release post that but unfortunately failed. However just before one could set the panic button, there arrived The Kashmir Files. The Vivek Agnihotri directed film started well for the kind of theme that it carried but what happened from Saturday onwards was unimaginable. From a beginning of just a little over 3 crores, it went on to cross the 250 crores mark, something that had never happened in the post-100 Crore Club world. It stunned the industry as the Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar led genocide drama went on to earn an all time blockbuster tag for itself.

However things turned bad soon after with several movies failing like ninepins, hence resulting in nervous moments for the industry people. It seemed like something had gone really wrong and audiences were just not interested in stepping into theatres. Had they become choosy or was the whole boycott thing really working out? There were doubts galore all over and soon enough came an outsider in the form of Kartik Aaryan who ended up giving Bollywood one of its biggest blockbusters of 2022.

The film was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with veteran director Anees Bazmee at the helm of affairs and it not just opened well but also grew in momentum to score a quick-fire century. It didn't just stop there and at one point in time even had an outside chance of scoring a double century. Though it didn't reach there, it did end up accumulating 186 crores, which is quite huge if one looks at an investment of 60 crores that was made on it.

Post that though was the worst ever phase that Bollywood has seen in last 10 years, what with several Bollywood biggies falling left, right and centre. There was no respite whatsoever as over a dozen biggies arrived in this four month time period with one disaster after another at the box office. So bad was this phase that it stopped shocking the industry folks anymore when a film arrived and folded up under the 50 crores lifetime.

This is the reason why when Brahmastra came and showed very good advance booking sales much before the release, it seemed like redemption was round the corner. Karan Johar and Ayan Mukherji had mounted the film on a big scale and played on the front foot to make it the talk of the town. No wonder, the film holds the record for the biggest start (37 crores) that a Bollywood film has taken in 2022 and eventually went on to register huge collections of 264 crores (235 crores in Hindi, rest across south languages). Considering the cost involved in the making of the film, the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer didn't get a blockbuster status coming its way. However it's a good hit for sure.

Unfortunately, this was followed by yet another lean period of over two months where the story of summer was repeated. Thankfully, it didn't last four months this time around as Drishyam 2 arrived in November and ended up taking the second best start for a Hindi film in 2022. This is one film which has not just sustained but also grown the best in 2022 as from a good start, it has gone ahead and registered very well earned double century for itself.

The film has netted 233 crores already and is still counting. In fact it would cross the Hindi version total of Brahmastra (235 crores) this week itself and then add on some more before it calls it a day. For Ajay Devgn, who had also featured in special appearances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, this was a good close to the year.

That said, Bollywood can certainly do better than just five successes in a year. Back in 2019, the best year ever for the Hindi film industry, more than 10 films had scored a century and several had gone past the 50 crores mark. The industry needs all of that and more in 2023 to see a resurgence. Hopefully, it would be Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan that will bring on this change of trend.

Top 5 Bollywood scorers of 2022

Brahmastra - 264 crores

The Kashmir Files - 253 crores

Drishyam 2 - 240 crores (expected)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - 186 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi - 129.10 crores

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited