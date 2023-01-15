Kuttey Box Office Collection Day 2: Arjun Kapoor’s Film Gets Smashed By Vijay’s Varisu, Fails To Find Audience
Kuttey opened with a slow start but managed to pick up during the evening of its first day. However, it needs to see a significant improvement in its box office numbers to remain successful throughout the working week.
Kuttey,
featuring
Arjun
Kapoor
and
Tabu
in
lead
roles,
did
not
perform
well
in
its
initial
release,
showing
limited
improvement
on
its
second
day.
On
its
first
Saturday,
it
only
generated
a
revenue
of
Rs.
1.20
crore
nett.
The
film,
apart
from
unveiling
the
trailer
and
a
few
public
appearances,
didn't
do
much
to
attract
the
audience
to
the
theatre
window.
Meanwhile,
some
positive
reviews
have
also
not
helped
boost
ticket
sales,
whereas
it
is
being
reported
that
Kuttey
will
only
earn
Rs
5
crore
in
its
first
weekend.
As
per
boxofficeindia.com,
the
film's
performance
saw
a
small
increase
of
20%,
bringing
its
total
earnings
to
an
estimated
2.20
crore
nett.
The
film
opened
with
a
slow
start
but
managed
to
pick
up
during
the
evening
of
its
first
day.
However,
it
needs
to
see
a
significant
improvement
in
its
box
office
numbers
to
remain
successful
throughout
the
working
week.
"There
will
be
an
upward
trend
for
the
film
on
Saturday,
but
unless
it
is
more
than
double
its
not
likely
to
help
much
in
the
long
run
as
the
core
mass
audience
will
slam
the
door
on
the
film
on
Sunday,"
according
to
a
report.
The
film
struggled
financially
and
in
comparison
to
the
success
of
Tamil
film
Varisu,
which
starred
actor
Vijay
in
the
lead
role,
earning
an
estimated
Rs
1.50
crore
nett
on
its
second
day
of
release.
Further,
it
is
reported
that
the
box
office
revenue
for
Kuttey
in
the
Gujarat/Saurastra
region
was
significantly
lower,
about
5-6
times
less,
in
comparison
to
the
Hindi
dubbed
version
of
Varisu.
Filmmaker
Vishal
Bhardwaj's
son
Aasmaan
Bhardwaj's
directorial
debut
film
Kuttey
also
stars
Naseeruddin
Shah,
Konkona
Sensharma,
Radhika
Madan,
and
Kumud
Mishra
in
pivotal
roles.
Earlier,
while
speaking
about
the
film,
Arjun
Kapoor
had
said,
"As
an
actor,
my
journey
in
cinema
has
been
of
immense
learning
and
growth.
I
feel
I
have
finally
found
my
groove
in
cinema
and
discovered
what
I
truly
want
to
do
on
screen.
I
have
realised
that
I
need
to
only
do
projects
that
bring
me
happiness
and
help
me
mature
on
screen.
I
have
always
wanted
to
be
a
part
of
credible
films
that
allow
me
to
also
excel
on
screen
as
a
performer.
I
wanted
to
collaborate
with
storytellers
who
believe
in
me
and
push
me
to
do
better."
