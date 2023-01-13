Kuttey Box Office Collection Prediction: Tabu-Arjun Kapoor's Film Opens To Poor Collections On Day 1

It's the second weekend of 2023, and Bollywood has released its first film, Juttey. Surprisingly, the first week of January 2023 remained barren without a single film seeing the light of day. Arjun Kapoor's dark comedy drama Kuttey opened in theatres on Friday. Moreover, other than unveiling the trailer of the film, nothing much was done around promoting it. Therefore, the film opened to less buzz, and except for one or two public appearances, there was truly no excitement around the movie.

Meanwhile, Kuttey's first-day performance has remained below average, with a total collection of Rs 2 crore. The film, which cost Rs 50 crores to make, had a production cost of around Rs 40 crores and printing and advertising costs of around Rs 10 crores. Kuttey has been released on over 2000 screens in Hindi across the country, as well as 300 screens in overseas markets, for a total of approximately 2300 screens worldwide.

Despite the poor start, multiple media reports claim that Kuttey can only become a hit if it does business worth more than 75 crores. If it fails to do so, the film will be considered average if it lands making a 50 crore of business at the box office window. On the other hand, reports have shown an occupancy of 06.56% for the morning shows, whereas the afternoon shows are said to have an occupancy of 8-10%.

In the evening, the shows are excited to have an occupancy of around 10-12%. Kuttey's night shows have showcased a normal occupancy of 14-15%, approximately.

Kuttey is helmed by ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj. The action-dark comedy film also features an ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, and Shardul Bhardwaj. Produced under the banner of Luv Films, Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures Pvt Ltd, and T-Series Super cassettes Industries Ltd, Kuttey is now running in your nearest theatres.

