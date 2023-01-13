Kuttey Box Office Collection Prediction: Tabu-Arjun Kapoor's Film Opens To Poor Collections On Day 1

It's
the
second
weekend
of
2023,
and
Bollywood
has
released
its
first
film,
Juttey.
Surprisingly,
the
first
week
of
January
2023
remained
barren
without
a
single
film
seeing
the
light
of
day.
Arjun
Kapoor's
dark
comedy
drama
Kuttey
opened
in
theatres
on
Friday.
Moreover,
other
than
unveiling
the
trailer
of
the
film,
nothing
much
was
done
around
promoting
it.
Therefore,
the
film
opened
to
less
buzz,
and
except
for
one
or
two
public
appearances,
there
was
truly
no
excitement
around
the
movie.
Meanwhile,
Kuttey's
first-day
performance
has
remained
below
average,
with
a
total
collection
of
Rs
2
crore.
The
film,
which
cost
Rs
50
crores
to
make,
had
a
production
cost
of
around
Rs
40
crores
and
printing
and
advertising
costs
of
around
Rs
10
crores.
Kuttey
has
been
released
on
over
2000
screens
in
Hindi
across
the
country,
as
well
as
300
screens
in
overseas
markets,
for
a
total
of
approximately
2300
screens
worldwide.
Despite
the
poor
start,
multiple
media
reports
claim
that
Kuttey
can
only
become
a
hit
if
it
does
business
worth
more
than
75
crores.
If
it
fails
to
do
so,
the
film
will
be
considered
average
if
it
lands
making
a
50
crore
of
business
at
the
box
office
window.
On
the
other
hand,
reports
have
shown
an
occupancy
of
06.56%
for
the
morning
shows,
whereas
the
afternoon
shows
are
said
to
have
an
occupancy
of
8-10%.
In
the
evening,
the
shows
are
excited
to
have
an
occupancy
of
around
10-12%.
Kuttey's
night
shows
have
showcased
a
normal
occupancy
of
14-15%,
approximately.
Kuttey
is
helmed
by
ace
filmmaker
Vishal
Bhardwaj's
son
Aasmaan
Bhardwaj.
The
action-dark
comedy
film
also
features
an
ensemble
cast
including
Naseeruddin
Shah,
Tabu,
Konkona
Sen
Sharma,
Kumud
Mishra,
Radhika
Madan,
and
Shardul
Bhardwaj.
Produced
under
the
banner
of
Luv
Films,
Vishal
Bhardwaj
Pictures
Pvt
Ltd,
and
T-Series
Super
cassettes
Industries
Ltd,
Kuttey
is
now
running
in
your
nearest
theatres.