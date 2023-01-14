Box Office: Kuttey Records Low Opening; Tabu’s Golden Run To End With Its Dismal Performance?
Arjun Kapoor and Tabu-starrer Kuttey, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasman Bhardwaj, was finally released on January 13. Despite getting a decent response from critics, the film has taken a low opening.
Ace
filmmaker
Vishal
Bhardwaj's
son
Aasman
Bhardwaj's
debut
directorial
venture
Kuttey
was
finally
released
yesterday
(January
13)
amid
a
decent
buzz
and
expectations.
Featuring
Arjun
Kapoor,
Tabu,
Konkona
Sen
Sharma,
and
Radhika
Madan
in
crucial
roles,
the
action-thriller
is
produced
by
Vishal
Bhardwaj
Films,
T-Series
Films,
and
Luv
Films.
Kuttey
is
the
first
major
release
of
2023
and
revolves
around
a
group
of
corrupt
police
officers
decide
to
rob
a
van
carrying
crores
of
cash
that
is
intended
to
refill
ATMs
all
over
the
city.
However,
as
more
criminals
arrive,
it
turns
violent.
The
trailer
received
a
decent
response
from
moviegoers
and
Kuttey
created
an
okayish
pre-release
buzz.
Ever
since
its
release
on
Friday,
Aasman's
directorial
has
been
getting
a
good
response
from
critics.
However,
the
film
underperformed
on
the
first
day
of
its
release
and
had
a
shockingly
low
opening.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
As
per
early
estimates,
Kuttey
took
a
very
dull
opening
of
around
5
percent
on
the
first
day
of
release
and
is
expected
to
earn
around
1
crore
on
Friday.
However,
the
official
numbers
are
still
awaited.
After
a
disappointing
opening,
the
footfalls
need
to
multiply
over
the
next
few
days
for
Kuttey
to
reach
a
healthy
total.
For
the
unversed,
the
film
clashed
with
Ashuman
Jha
and
Riddhi
Dogra
starrer
Lakadbaggha.
As
expected,
the
movie
failed
to
make
any
mark
at
the
ticket
window
due
to
very
low
buzz.
While
there
are
almost
no
chances
of
Lakadbaggha
witnessing
a
jump,
we
hope
that
the
footfalls
of
Kuttey
increases
big
time
over
the
weekend.
TABU'S
GOLDEN
BOX
OFFICE
RUN
Tabu
is
among
the
few
Bollywood
actresses
from
the
90s
who
are
continuously
still
getting
meaty
roles
to
play
in
films.
Last
year,
she
featured
in
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2
alongside
Kartik
Aaryan
and
Drishyam
2
with
Ajay
Devgn.
Both
the
sequels
turned
out
to
be
huge
hits
at
the
box
office.
After
two
consecutive
successes
in
2022,
Kuttey
is
her
first
release
of
2023.
As
the
film
has
taken
a
disappointing
opening,
we
wonder
if
it
is
going
to
end
Tabu's
golden
run
at
the
ticket
window.
We're
are
hopeful
to
be
proven
wrong
in
this.