Pathaan Advance Bookings: After Record-Breaking Overseas Booking, Here's When SRK Fans Can Book Their Tickets

Bollywood
superstar
Shah
Rukh
Khan
is
set
to
return
to
the
silver
screen
in
Sidharth
Anand's
film
Pathaan
alongside
Deepika
Padukone.
SRK
fans
are
eagerly
waiting
to
witness
the
star's
magic
on
screen.
Meanwhile,
the
film's
makers
have
decided
to
give
some
extra
time
to
the
fans
to
book
their
tickets.
As
ticket
booking
for
Pathaan
has
already
begun
in
other
countries
with
positive
results,
fans
in
India
are
also
wondering
when
tickets
will
become
available
for
them.
The
strategy
is
to
build
great
hype
around
the
film
before
the
makers
let
the
audience
book
tickets
for
the
action
extravaganza.
Touted
as
one
of
Indian
cinema's
biggest
action
spectacles,
Pathaan
is
part
of
producer
Aditya
Chopra's
ambitious
spy
universe.
PATHAAN
ADVANCE
BOOKING
DATES
As
per
the
latest
development,
SRK's
much-awaited
film
Pathaan's
advance
booking
will
begin
five
days
before
its
set
date
of
release.
The
ticket
windows
for
advance
bookings
will
open
five
days
before
its
release
date,
which
means
people
can
book
their
movie
tickets
from
January
20
onwards.
Note,
Pathaan
is
scheduled
to
release
on
January
25,
2023.
SRK
Hosts
Private
Screening
Of
Pathaan
For
Family;
Aryan
Khan's
VIRAL
Smiling
Pic
Will
Make
Your
Day
Speaking
about
the
same,
Rohan
Malhotra,
Vice
President
of
Distribution
at
YRF,
has
said,
"The
advance
booking
for
Pathaan
will
open
on
January
20
in
India
for
the
normal
2D
version
in
Hindi,
Tamil
&
Telugu
along
with
premium
formats
like
IMAX,
4DX,
D
BOX
&
ICE
versions
in
Hindi.
YRF
is
very
excited
to
release
the
fourth
film
of
the
spy
universe
which
marks
the
entry
of
superstars
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Deepika
Padukone
&
John
Abraham
to
one
of
India's
biggest
franchises."
PATHAAN
OVERSEAS
BOOKINGS
Meanwhile,
Pathaan's
advance
booking
has
already
begun
in
overseas
markets,
including
countries
like
Australia
and
Germany.
According
to
reports,
thousands
of
tickets
have
already
been
sold.
Germany
saw
a
record
booking
of
about
8500
tickets,
while
in
the
UAE,
around
3500
tickets
have
been
sold
for
the
opening
day,
which
adds
up
to
Rs
40,86,702.50.
VIRAL:
Pathaan
Craze
Reaches
Indonesia,
Country
Dance
Group
Recreates
'Jhoome
Jo
Pathaan'
Scene
By
Scene
Pathaan
is
set
to
hit
theatres
on
January
25
in
Tamil,
Telugu,
and
Hindi.
The
film's
trailer
was
dropped
on
January
10
and
since
then
has
become
one
of
the
most-viewed
videos
online.
John
Abraham
will
play
the
lead
antagonist,
while
SRK
and
Deepika
will
be
seen
in
the
role
of
spies.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 17:20 [IST]