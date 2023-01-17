Pathaan Advance Bookings: After Record-Breaking Overseas Booking, Here's When SRK Fans Can Book Their Tickets

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to the silver screen in Sidharth Anand's film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone. SRK fans are eagerly waiting to witness the star's magic on screen. Meanwhile, the film's makers have decided to give some extra time to the fans to book their tickets. As ticket booking for Pathaan has already begun in other countries with positive results, fans in India are also wondering when tickets will become available for them.

The strategy is to build great hype around the film before the makers let the audience book tickets for the action extravaganza. Touted as one of Indian cinema's biggest action spectacles, Pathaan is part of producer Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe.

PATHAAN ADVANCE BOOKING DATES

As per the latest development, SRK's much-awaited film Pathaan's advance booking will begin five days before its set date of release. The ticket windows for advance bookings will open five days before its release date, which means people can book their movie tickets from January 20 onwards. Note, Pathaan is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023.

Speaking about the same, Rohan Malhotra, Vice President of Distribution at YRF, has said, "The advance booking for Pathaan will open on January 20 in India for the normal 2D version in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu along with premium formats like IMAX, 4DX, D BOX & ICE versions in Hindi. YRF is very excited to release the fourth film of the spy universe which marks the entry of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham to one of India's biggest franchises."

PATHAAN OVERSEAS BOOKINGS

Meanwhile, Pathaan's advance booking has already begun in overseas markets, including countries like Australia and Germany. According to reports, thousands of tickets have already been sold. Germany saw a record booking of about 8500 tickets, while in the UAE, around 3500 tickets have been sold for the opening day, which adds up to Rs 40,86,702.50.

Pathaan is set to hit theatres on January 25 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film's trailer was dropped on January 10 and since then has become one of the most-viewed videos online. John Abraham will play the lead antagonist, while SRK and Deepika will be seen in the role of spies.