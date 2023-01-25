Pathaan Box-Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: SRK's Actioner Makes Bumper Start, To Mint Over 40 Cr

Shah
Rukh
Khan's
comeback
movie
Pathaan
has
brought
a
wave
of
madness
across
the
country.
As
the
film
is
being
screened
at
the
cinemas,
it
is
King
Khan's
first
film
in
four
years.
Fans
have
already
declared
Pathaan
a
blockbuster,
and
it
is
being
reported
that
the
spy
thriller
will
have
a
bumper
opening
day
at
the
box
office.
Also
starring
an
ensemble
cast
that
includes
Deepika
Padukone,
John
Abraham,
Ashutosh
Rana,
and
Dimple
Kapadia
in
significant
roles,
the
film
directed
by
Siddharth
Anand
has
made
history
in
terms
of
advance
booking.
Pathan
recorded
the
highest
pre-release
sales
for
a
Bollywood
movie,
and
it
has
the
biggest
advance
booking
for
an
Indian
film
after
the
pandemic.
It
has
also
beaten
Yash's
KGF
2
records.
Meanwhile,
the
film's
advance
booking
opened
five
days
before
its
release
on
January
20.
PATHAAN
BIGGEST
OPENER
IN
BOLLYWOOD
As
per
reports,
Pathan
on
its
day
one
of
opening
can
earn
up
to
Rs
40
to
50
crore.
It
is
also
estimated
that
the
film
will
collect
around
175
to
200
crores
of
rupees
in
5
days,
until
Sunday.
Another
report
by
DNA
suggests
that
Pathaan
will
earn
a
massive
amount
of
Rs
50
crore
on
its
day
of
screening.
Therefore,
it
became
one
of
Bollywood's
biggest
openings
and
most
successful
movies.
Film
trade
analyst
Sumit
Kadel
also
stated
the
same
numbers.
He
tweeted,
"#Pathaan
all
set
to
take
EARTH
SHATTERING
OPENING
TOMORROW..
Expect
Day-1
Biz
in
the
range
of
₹
40-50
Cr
nett."
Tickets
worth
Rs
40
crore
were
already
booked
for
the
Tuesday
morning
8
show
on
January
24,
and
it
was
reported
that
by
Wednesday
evening,
around
Rs
5
to
7
crore
worth
of
tickets
would
have
been
sold.
Taran
Adarsh
revealed
in
one
of
his
tweets
that
due
to
Pathaan's
demand,
show
numbers
have
been
increased
to
300.
Check
it
out
here.
UNPRECEDENTED:
‘PATHAAN’
SHOWS
INCREASED,
SCREEN
COUNT
ALL-TIME
HIGHEST
[HINDI]…
#Pathaan
has
taken
#BO
by
storm…
300
shows
increased
by
exhibitors
right
after
first
show.
Helmed
by
Siddharth
Anand
and
backed
by
YRF,
Pathaan
is
a
spy
action
film
that
stars
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Deepika
Padukone,
and
John
Abraham
in
pivotal
roles.
It
is
the
fourth
instalment
in
YRF's
ambitious
spy
universe,
including
Hrithik
Roshan's
War,
Salman
Khan's
Ek
Tha
Tiger,
and
Tiger
Zinda
Hai.