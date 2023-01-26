Pathaan Box-Office Collection Day 1: SRK Comeback Movie Becomes His First To Gross 100 Cr On Opening Day

Pathaan
finally
hit
theatres
on
January
25.
The
film
has
lived
up
to
the
massive
expectations,
especially
in
terms
of
the
opening
day
collections.
Pathaan,
marking
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
first
movie
in
four
years,
was
one
of
the
most
anticipated
movies
of
2023.
It
not
only
broke
advance
booking
records,
but
the
film
also
beat
box
office
records
for
opening
day.
Pathaan
saw
a
smashing
opening
not
just
in
India
but
also
in
the
overseas
market.
The
film
had
earned
around
Rs
50
crore
in
the
domestic
market
by
Wednesday
evening.
According
to
BoxOfficeIndia,
the
film
has
earned
100
crores
nett
worldwide,
making
it
the
first
SRK
and
India
film
to
do
so.
In
North
America,
the
film
will
soon
cross
the
$1.5
million
mark.
Pathaan
Box-Office
Collection
Day
1
Prediction:
SRK's
Actioner
Makes
Bumper
Start,
To
Mint
Over
40
Cr
In
the
Gulf
market,
the
film
is
expected
to
earn
over
$1
million
and
is
said
to
be
the
highest-grossing
Bollywood
film
in
Gulf
nations
in
just
two
days
of
its
release
post-pandemic.
Its
advance
collection
has
surpassed
Hrithik
Roshan's
War
(Rs
50
crore)
and
Yash's
KGF:
2
Hindi
(Rs
52
crore).
And
as
per
reports,
Pathaan
is
expected
to
gross
Rs
200
crore
by
the
end
of
this
weekend.
"#Pathaan
at
national
chains...
Day
1...
Update:
8.15
pm.
#PVR:
11.40
cr
#INOX:
8.75
cr
#Cinepolis
4.90
cr
Total:
₹
25.05
cr
SUPERB," film
critic
and
trade
analyst
Taran
Adarsh
tweeted.
PATHAAN
-
SRK'S
FIRST
EVER
HIGH-GROSSING
FILM
And
if
we
compare
Pathaan's
day
1
collection
with
Shah
Rukh's
previous
four
releases,
the
movie
has
turned
out
to
be
the
star's
biggest
opener
ever
at
the
box
office.
SRK's
2018
Zero
made
around
19.35
cr,
while
his
2017
romantic
comedy
jab
Harry
Met
Sejal
minted
15.25
cr.
Both
films
were
also
declared
flops.
Meanwhile,
Raees,
which
was
a
semi-hit,
made
around
20.42
crores,
and
2016's
Dear
Zindagi
collected
8.75
crores.
Entertainment
LIVE
Updates:
Pathaan
Breaks
BO
Records;
MM
Keeravani,
Raveena
Tandon
Receive
Padma
Shri
Therefore,
looking
at
the
figures,
Pathaan
is
Shah
Rukh's
highest-grossing
film
ever.
As
the
film
starts
looking
promising,
the
second
day's
advance
booking
is
higher
than
day
1
given
the
national
holiday
(Republic
Day).