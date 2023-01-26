Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Expected To Cross Rs 100 Cr Mark In India

Pathaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
2:
Expect
only
Shah
Rukh
Khan
to
make
a
roaring
comeback
on
the
silver
screen.
The
Bollywood
superstar,
who
returned
to
films
with
Pathaan
after
four
long
years,
has
set
the
cash
registers
jingling.
Showcasing
his
star
power
and
stardom,
King
Khan
delivered
another
hit
at
the
box
office.
At
a
time
when
many
Hindi
films
have
failed
to
strike
a
chord
with
the
audience,
Pathaan
created
ripples
in
the
cinema
halls,
minting
over
Rs
50
crore
on
the
first
day.
The
advance
bookings
were
just
an
indication
of
the
storm
that
Pathaan
would
create
at
the
box
office.
PATHAAN
DAY
1
BOX
OFFICE
COLLECTION
SRK's
magic
has
worked
once
again
as
his
new
film
Pathaan
has
created
history
by
becoming
the
biggest
opening
film
in
Bollywood.
The
action
thriller
minted
Rs
55
crore,
that
too
on
a
non-holiday.
Pathaan
beat
the
opening
day
collection
of
KGF:
Chapter
2
(Rs
53.95
crore),
War
(Rs
51.60
crore)
and
Thugs
Of
Hindostan
(Rs
50.75
crore).
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
much-awaited
film,
which
received
rave
reviews
from
the
audience
and
critics,
made
a
new
record
as
it
became
the
only
Hindi
flick
to
earn
Rs
55
crore
on
the
opening
day.
What
a
massive
feat,
isn't
it?
PATHAAN
BOX
OFFICE
COLLECTION
DAY
2
Bollywood
critic
and
trade
analyst
Taran
Adarsh
said
that
Pathaan
has
cross
the
Rs
100-crore
mark
within
two
days
of
release.
He
shared
a
post
on
his
official
Twitter
handle,
stating
that
the
film
has
achieved
tha
target
as
January
26
is
a
national
holiday
on
account
of
Republic
Day
2023.
"Day
2:
26
January.
#RepublicDay
holiday...
Await
Day
2
biz
of
#Pathaan...
₹
100
cr+
in
*2
days*
[25
and
26
Jan]
is
DEFINITELY
on
the
cards...
Picture
abhi
baaki
hain,"
Taran
Adarsh
wrote
on
the
micro-blogging
site.
PATHAAN
CAST,
STORY
Pathaan
focuses
on
the
story
of
a
RAW
field
agent,
who
foils
the
plans
of
the
enemy
despite
the
turbulences
and
manages
to
safeguard
the
integrity
of
the
country.
While
Shah
Rukh
Khan
was
seen
in
the
titular
role,
John
Abraham
played
the
character
of
Jim
in
the
critically
acclaimed
film.
Salman
Khan
reprised
his
role
of
Avinash
Singh
Rathore
from
Tiger
franchise
as
he
made
a
special
appearance
in
Pathaan.
Ashutosh
Rana,
Dimple
Kapadia,
Manish
Wadhwa
and
Diganta
Hazarika
also
played
pivotal
roles
in
the
movie.
Do
you
think
Pathaan
has
enter
the
Rs
100-crore
club
on
its
second
day
at
the
box
office?
We
look
forward
to
reading
your
tweets
about
the
same.
Share
your
thoughts
@Filmibeat.
Stay
tuned
for
more
updates.