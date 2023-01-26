Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Expected To Cross Rs 100 Cr Mark In India

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore within two days of release, as per Taran Adarsh.

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Expect only Shah Rukh Khan to make a roaring comeback on the silver screen. The Bollywood superstar, who returned to films with Pathaan after four long years, has set the cash registers jingling. Showcasing his star power and stardom, King Khan delivered another hit at the box office.

At a time when many Hindi films have failed to strike a chord with the audience, Pathaan created ripples in the cinema halls, minting over Rs 50 crore on the first day. The advance bookings were just an indication of the storm that Pathaan would create at the box office.

PATHAAN DAY 1 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

SRK's magic has worked once again as his new film Pathaan has created history by becoming the biggest opening film in Bollywood. The action thriller minted Rs 55 crore, that too on a non-holiday. Pathaan beat the opening day collection of KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 53.95 crore), War (Rs 51.60 crore) and Thugs Of Hindostan (Rs 50.75 crore).

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film, which received rave reviews from the audience and critics, made a new record as it became the only Hindi flick to earn Rs 55 crore on the opening day. What a massive feat, isn't it?

PATHAAN BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 2

Bollywood critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that Pathaan has cross the Rs 100-crore mark within two days of release. He shared a post on his official Twitter handle, stating that the film has achieved tha target as January 26 is a national holiday on account of Republic Day 2023.

"Day 2: 26 January. #RepublicDay holiday... Await Day 2 biz of #Pathaan... ₹ 100 cr+ in *2 days* [25 and 26 Jan] is DEFINITELY on the cards... Picture abhi baaki hain," Taran Adarsh wrote on the micro-blogging site.

PATHAAN CAST, STORY

Pathaan focuses on the story of a RAW field agent, who foils the plans of the enemy despite the turbulences and manages to safeguard the integrity of the country.

While Shah Rukh Khan was seen in the titular role, John Abraham played the character of Jim in the critically acclaimed film. Salman Khan reprised his role of Avinash Singh Rathore from Tiger franchise as he made a special appearance in Pathaan.

Ashutosh Rana, Dimple Kapadia, Manish Wadhwa and Diganta Hazarika also played pivotal roles in the movie.

