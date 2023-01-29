Pathaan Box Office Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Crosses 200 Crore Mark In Four Days; Beats KGF 2, Baahubali 2

Shah Rukh Khan is truly the king of the box office and he has proved it once again. The actor, who was missing from the big screen for almost four years, has made a grand return with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead, the action thriller has opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics. Interestingly, Pathaan has been roaring loud at the box office and is witnessing a dream run with a stupendous run. As per the recent update, Pathaan has entered the coveted Rs 200 crore club in just four days.

According to a report published in Box Office India, Pathaan has raked in another 50 crore nett as it has minted around Rs 52 crore on the fourth day of release. As a result, Pathaan has made a collection of Rs 212 crore nett so far. While the collections witnessed a jump of 40%, it is likely to witness another upward trend on Sunday. Interestingly, Pathaan has managed to beat KGF 2 and Baahubali 2 in its first weekend as it entered the 200 crore club in four days. For the uninitiated, Yash's KGF 2 made a collection of Rs 145 crore while Baahubali had raked in Rs 127 crore. In fact, they took 5 and 6 days respectively to cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. As the media reports suggest that Pathaan will continue a strong hold at the box office in the coming days, it will be interesting to see which other records will the movie break now.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan get into a quirky conversation with fans on the micro-blogging site Twitter wherein he was quizzed about why he didn't promote Pathaan. To this, the superstar stated, "Maine socha Sher interview nahi karte toh iss baar main bhi nahi karunga! Bas jungle mein aakar dekh lo. #Pathaan [I thought lions don't give interviews, so, I also won't do it this time. Just come and watch the film in jungle]". When quizzed about his reaction to the massive box office numbers, Shah Rukh replied saying, "Bhai numbers phone ke hote hain...hum toh khushi ginte hain...#Pathaan".