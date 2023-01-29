Pathaan Box Office Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Crosses 200 Crore Mark In Four Days; Beats KGF 2, Baahubali 2

Shah
Rukh
Khan
is
truly
the
king
of
the
box
office
and
he
has
proved
it
once
again.
The
actor,
who
was
missing
from
the
big
screen
for
almost
four
years,
has
made
a
grand
return
with
Siddharth
Anand's
Pathaan.
Also
starring
Deepika
Padukone
and
John
Abraham
in
the
lead,
the
action
thriller
has
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience
and
critics.
Interestingly,
Pathaan
has
been
roaring
loud
at
the
box
office
and
is
witnessing
a
dream
run
with
a
stupendous
run.
As
per
the
recent
update,
Pathaan
has
entered
the
coveted
Rs
200
crore
club
in
just
four
days.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Box
Office
India,
Pathaan
has
raked
in
another
50
crore
nett
as
it
has
minted
around
Rs
52
crore
on
the
fourth
day
of
release.
As
a
result,
Pathaan
has
made
a
collection
of
Rs
212
crore
nett
so
far.
While
the
collections
witnessed
a
jump
of
40%,
it
is
likely
to
witness
another
upward
trend
on
Sunday.
Interestingly,
Pathaan
has
managed
to
beat
KGF
2
and
Baahubali
2
in
its
first
weekend
as
it
entered
the
200
crore
club
in
four
days.
For
the
uninitiated,
Yash's
KGF
2
made
a
collection
of
Rs
145
crore
while
Baahubali
had
raked
in
Rs
127
crore.
In
fact,
they
took
5
and
6
days
respectively
to
cross
the
Rs
200
crore
mark
at
the
box
office.
As
the
media
reports
suggest
that
Pathaan
will
continue
a
strong
hold
at
the
box
office
in
the
coming
days,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
which
other
records
will
the
movie
break
now.
Meanwhile,
Shah
Rukh
Khan
get
into
a
quirky
conversation
with
fans
on
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter
wherein
he
was
quizzed
about
why
he
didn't
promote
Pathaan.
To
this,
the
superstar
stated,
"Maine
socha
Sher
interview
nahi
karte
toh
iss
baar
main
bhi
nahi
karunga!
Bas
jungle
mein
aakar
dekh
lo.
#Pathaan
[I
thought
lions
don't
give
interviews,
so,
I
also
won't
do
it
this
time.
Just
come
and
watch
the
film
in
jungle]".
When
quizzed
about
his
reaction
to
the
massive
box
office
numbers,
Shah
Rukh
replied
saying,
"Bhai
numbers
phone
ke
hote
hain...hum
toh
khushi
ginte
hain...#Pathaan".
Story first published: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 12:57 [IST]