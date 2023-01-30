Pathaan Box-Office Collection Day 5: SRK Starrer Breaks Records In North America; Crosses 500 Cr Worldwide

Shah
Rukh
Khan
has
proved
that
he
is
Bollywood's
real
king
and
also
a
savior
for
the
industry.
The
actor's
comeback
movie
after
a
hiatus
of
four
years
is
Pathaan,
which
has
been
wreaking
havoc
across
the
globe.
The
film
has
been
raking
in
massive
numbers
and
creating
new
records
with
each
passing
day.
The
YRF
actioner
has
closed
its
first
weekend
at
a
whopping
amount
of
around
Rs
282-285
crore
nett,
making
it
the
biggest-ever
Sunday
for
any
Hindi
film.
PATHAAN
NATIONAL
&
INTERNATIONAL
BOX-OFFICE
COLLECTION
SRK
starrer
spy
thriller
has
inched
closer
to
the
Rs
300
crore
mark
on
its
fifth
day
after
earning,
according
to
early
estimates,
Rs
70
crore
at
the
box-office.
Domestically,
the
film
has
earned
approximately
Rs
282
crore.
The
movie
has
made
a
remarkable
earning
at
international
market
by
crossing
over
Rs
550
crore
mark
worldwide.
Meanwhile,
according
to
trade
experts,
Pathaan
will
enter
the
Rs
700
crore
club
in
the
coming
days.
Pathaan
Box
Office
Day
4:
Shah
Rukh
Khan
Starrer
Crosses
200
Crore
Mark
In
Four
Days;
Beats
KGF
2,
Baahubali
2
WILL
PATHAAN
BE
ABLE
TO
BEAT
DANGAL'S
LIFETIME
COLLECTION?
Pathaan
is
likely
to
become
Bollywood's
biggest
hit
ever
by
knocking
down
Aamir
Khan's
Dangal,
which
earned
around
Rs
390
crore.
The
Sidharth
Anand
directorial
is
expected
to
cross
this
figure
in
its
second
weekend
run;
however,
Monday
might
cause
a
slight
dip
in
its
collection.
PATHAAN
BREAKS
BOX-OFFICE
RECORDS
IN
NORTH
AMERICA
Meanwhile,
Pathaan
has
also
broken
another
record
in
North
America.
As
per
Variety,
a
US-based
media
house,
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
actioner
became
the
biggest
Hindi
opener
ever
and
drew
an
estimated
USD
1.86
million
in
gross
across
694
sites.
This
makes
Pathaan
the
best
per-theatre
average
of
any
current
release.
If
the
film
continues
at
the
same
pace,
it
will
take
third
or
fourth
place
behind
films
like
Avatar:
The
Way
of
Water,
Puss
in
Boots:
The
Last
Wish,
and
A
Man
Called
Otto.
Therefore,
if
we
count
Pathaan's
box-office
collection
so
far,
it
has
made
around
INR
429
crores.
Pathaan
Box
Office
Day
3
Prediction:
SRK's
Comeback
Film
Shatters
All
Records!
Will
It
Break
Another
One?