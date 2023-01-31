Pathaan Box-Office Collection Day 6: SRK Magic Continues! Film Set To Cross 300 Cr Mark; Sees Dip On Day 7

Shah
Rukh
Khan's
comeback
movie
Pathaan
has
been
making
brilliant
figures
at
the
box-office.
The
film,
which
was
released
on
January
25,
is
still
witnessing
fans
dropping
by
in
large
numbers
to
witness
SRK
on
screen
after
a
sabbatical
of
four
years.
Pathaan
appears
to
be
spreading
its
magic
for
another
day,
as
the
figures
continue
to
rise.
The
film
became
Bollywood's
biggest
post-pandemic
opener,
grossing
Rs
500
crore
in
just
five
days.
Pathan
is
scripting
history
at
the
box-office
and
has
received
a
massive
response;
now
the
film
is
nearing
the
Rs
300
crore
mark.
Also
starring
Depeika
Padukone
and
John
Abraham
in
lead
roles,
Pathaan
made
around
Rs
25
crore
nett,
therefore,
the
film's
Hindi
version
nwo
stands
at
a
total
of
₹296
crore
on
Monday
(the
sixth
day),
it
is
expected
to
cross
the
Rs
300
crore
mark
on
Tuesday,
which
is
day
7.
Pathaan
is
the
fastest
Hindi
film
to
cross
the
corvette
300
mark,
according
to
BoxofficeIndia.com,
and
is
expected
to
finish
its
first
week
collection
at
around
Rs
350
crore
nett.
Meanwhile,
film
critic
Ramesh
Bala
tweeted
that
SRK's
actioner
has
logged
a
worldwide
gross
collection
of
600
crores
in
just
six
days
and
has
acquired
a
spot
in
the
list
of
the
top
10
films
in
North
America.
Due
to
working
days,
the
film
may
witness
a
huge
dip
on
Tuesday.
However,
it
is
expected
to
maintain
its
strong
hold
at
the
box-office
as
over
the
weekend,
more
people
are
expected
to
turn
to
watch
Pathaan
as
there
are
no
major
releases.
Pathaan,
in
the
meantime,
has
made
around
18-22%
of
its
morning
occupancy
on
Day
7.
Pathaan's
star
cast
held
a
press
conference
on
Monday,
where
they
expressed
gratitude
and
thanked
the
public
for
their
support.
Shehzada,
on
the
other
hand,
which
was
supposed
to
be
released
on
February
10
but
has
now
been
pushed
back
to
February
17
due
to
Pathaan's
strong
hold
at
the
cinemas
halls.