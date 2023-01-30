Pathaan Box-Office Collection Day 6: UNSTOPPABLE! SRK's Film Inches Closer To Being All-Time Blockbuster

Superstar
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
comeback
movie
Pathaan
is
on
a
spree
to
break
all
box-office
records.
The
film,
which
was
released
on
January
25,
is
on
its
way
to
making
historic
collections
and
has
grossed
a
whopping
Rs
50
crore
in
just
five
days
of
its
run.
The
spy
thriller
has
lived
up
to
the
expectations
of
fans
who
waited
four
long
years
to
witness
their
favourite
star
spread
his
magic
on
the
silver
screen.
And
now,
the
YRF-backed
film
is
all
set
to
become
an
all-time
blockbuster
Bollywood
movie,
as
it
has
stayed
strong
even
on
Monday.
Pathaan
has
been
creating
surprising
numbers
as
it
has
become
the
only
Hindi
movie
to
make
50
crores
in
4
out
of
5
days
and
has
entered
the
300
crore
club
in
India.
Pathaan's
overseas
collections,
on
the
other
hand,
have
totaled
Rs
542
crore.
Check
out
trade
analyst
Taran
Adarsh's
tweet.
Speaking
of
Monday,
January
30,
Pathaan
is
likely
to
surpass
Rs
20
crore
nett
and
might
end
its
day's
run
at
Rs
25
crore.
Meanwhile,
though
UP
and
MP
are
mass
pockets
that
bring
in
huge
numbers,
there
is
said
to
be
a
dip
at
the
cash
register.
Despite
this,
Pathaan
could
earn
a
massive
sum
of
around
25
crore
nett,
as
per
Box
Office
India.
Pathaan
Box
Office
Day
3
Prediction:
SRK's
Comeback
Film
Shatters
All
Records!
Will
It
Break
Another
One?
Pathaan,
on
its
6th
day,
has
sold
tickets
worth
5.20
crores
gross,
which
excludes
the
already
blocked
seats,
according
to
several
trade
reports.
Meanwhile,
the
film's
advance
booking
is
higher
than
the
opening
day
pre-sales
of
Drishyam
2,
which
had
5.10
crores,
and
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2,
which
had
5
crores.
Pathaan
had
a
remarkable
weekend
as
it
was
an
extended
weekend
where
it
also
saw
a
drop
in
the
ticket
rates
at
the
multiplexes
by
about
20%
as
the
target
was
to
achieve
20
crore
nett
or
more
on
Monday.
Movies
such
as
KGF
and
Dangal
have
been
the
biggest
releases
on
a
non-holiday
working
day,
earning
25
crore,
and
Pathaan
is
now
eyeing
to
break
that
record
too.
The
early
response
Pathaan
received
on
Monday
guarantees
that
SRK's
actioner
in
the
upcoming
week
will
witness
a
solid
run
at
the
cinemas.
The
film
is
a
part
of
YRF's
ambitious
spy
universe,
which
also
includes
Salman
Khan's
Tiger
franchise
and
Hrithik
Roshan
and
Tiger
Shroff's
War.
