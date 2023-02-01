Pathaan Box-Office Collection Day 7: SRK's Actioner Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down, Makes 600 Cr Worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan is currently having the greatest moment of his lifetime with his comeback movie Pathaan, which is rewriting box-office history. Director Siddharth Anand's action-spy thriller film continues to dominate the domestic market for the seventh day and doesn't seem to slow down. Pathaan earned around 21 crore nett on Day 7 in India, making it the fastest Hindi film to enter the coveted 300 crore club after SS Rajamouli's Bahubali 2.

As per BoxOfficeIndia, Pathaan held the cash register strong even on Tuesday, cashing in Rs 21 crore, taking the movie's Hindi version's domestic one-week collection total to Rs 315 crore nett. As it was a working day, ticket sales saw a drop of 15 percent. Also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles, Pathaan was released on January 25 and has completed an exceptional first week of running in theatres.