Pathaan Box Office Collections Day 2: SRK Proves He Is The Badshah Of Comeback, Rakes In 100 Cr In 2 Days

Pathaan arrived in theatres on January 25, and since then it has set the cash register ringing while it shattered all records on its first day by collecting Rs 57 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie has created earth-shattering numbers at the box-office. It's the actor's first movie in four years, and it looks like SRK is compensating for all the lost time. The movie arrived in theatres on January 25, and since then it has set the cash register ringing while it shattered all records on its first day by collecting Rs 57 crore. Sidharth Anand's directorial debut, Pathaan, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The film's box office success continues, providing a much-needed boost to Bollywood.

PATHAAN BOX-OFFICE DAY 2 COLLECTION

Following an excellent opening at the box-office, SRK's Pathaan has become Bollywood's highest opener. On its second day, the film had impressive numbers as it joined the 100 crore club. Pathaan went on to collect around Rs 70 crore on day 2, given that it was a public holiday. As a result, the SRK-led film has surpassed the 100 crore mark, bringing the total collection to Rs 127 crore on day two alone.Thus, Pathaan easily becomes Bollywood's highest-grossing movie on day 2.

The film grossed Rs 57 on its first day, becoming the highest-grossing film in Bollywood history. According to Boxofficeindia.com, Pathaan's Hindi version made ₹70 crore on its second day, and final numbers could be even higher. The report said: "There is no film which has even come close to 70 crore nett, with the 50 crore nett mark being breached a couple of times on the first day."

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Expected To Cross Rs 100 Cr Mark In India

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Pathaan's day 2 collections at three major national chains, including INOX, Cinepolis, and PVR. "#Pathaan at *national chains*... Day 2... Update: 10.10 pm. #PVR: 13.75 cr #INOX: 11.65 cr #Cinepolis 6.20 cr Total: ₹ 31.60 cr UNSTOPPABLE. Note: #Pathaan *entire Day 1* at *national chains* was ₹ 27.08 cr," read his tweet.

In another tweet, Adarsh said, "Day 2: 26 January. #RepublicDay holiday... Await Day 2 biz of #Pathaan... ₹ 100 cr+ in *2 days* [25 and 26 Jan] is DEFINITELY on the cards... Picture abhi baaki hain."

Looking at the numbers, Pathaan has become Badshah Khan's 8th film to enter the Rs 100 crore club, following Ra One, Don 2, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Dilwale, and Raees. On the other hand, to meet the unprecedented demand across the country, around 300 midnight shows were added on Wednesday.

Pathaan Box-Office Collection Day 1: SRK Comeback Movie Becomes His First To Gross 100 Cr On Opening Day