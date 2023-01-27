Pathaan Box Office Collections Day 2: SRK Proves He Is The Badshah Of Comeback, Rakes In 100 Cr In 2 Days

Shah
Rukh
Khan's
comeback
movie
has
created
earth-shattering
numbers
at
the
box-office.
It's
the
actor's
first
movie
in
four
years,
and
it
looks
like
SRK
is
compensating
for
all
the
lost
time.
The
movie
arrived
in
theatres
on
January
25,
and
since
then
it
has
set
the
cash
register
ringing
while
it
shattered
all
records
on
its
first
day
by
collecting
Rs
57
crore.
Sidharth
Anand's
directorial
debut,
Pathaan,
also
stars
Deepika
Padukone
and
John
Abraham
in
lead
roles.
The
film's
box
office
success
continues,
providing
a
much-needed
boost
to
Bollywood.
PATHAAN
BOX-OFFICE
DAY
2
COLLECTION
Following
an
excellent
opening
at
the
box-office,
SRK's
Pathaan
has
become
Bollywood's
highest
opener.
On
its
second
day,
the
film
had
impressive
numbers
as
it
joined
the
100
crore
club.
Pathaan
went
on
to
collect
around
Rs
70
crore
on
day
2,
given
that
it
was
a
public
holiday.
As
a
result,
the
SRK-led
film
has
surpassed
the
100
crore
mark,
bringing
the
total
collection
to
Rs
127
crore
on
day
two
alone.Thus,
Pathaan
easily
becomes
Bollywood's
highest-grossing
movie
on
day
2.
The
film
grossed
Rs
57
on
its
first
day,
becoming
the
highest-grossing
film
in
Bollywood
history.
According
to
Boxofficeindia.com,
Pathaan's
Hindi
version
made
₹70
crore
on
its
second
day,
and
final
numbers
could
be
even
higher.
The
report
said:
"There
is
no
film
which
has
even
come
close
to
70
crore
nett,
with
the
50
crore
nett
mark
being
breached
a
couple
of
times
on
the
first
day."
Pathaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
2:
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
Film
Expected
To
Cross
Rs
100
Cr
Mark
In
India
Meanwhile,
on
Thursday
night,
film
trade
analyst
Taran
Adarsh
shared
Pathaan's
day
2
collections
at
three
major
national
chains,
including
INOX,
Cinepolis,
and
PVR.
"#Pathaan
at
*national
chains*...
Day
2...
Update:
10.10
pm.
#PVR:
13.75
cr
#INOX:
11.65
cr
#Cinepolis
6.20
cr
Total:
₹
31.60
cr
UNSTOPPABLE.
Note:
#Pathaan
*entire
Day
1*
at
*national
chains*
was
₹
27.08
cr,"
read
his
tweet.
In
another
tweet,
Adarsh
said,
"Day
2:
26
January.
#RepublicDay
holiday...
Await
Day
2
biz
of
#Pathaan...
₹
100
cr+
in
*2
days*
[25
and
26
Jan]
is
DEFINITELY
on
the
cards...
Picture
abhi
baaki
hain."
Looking
at
the
numbers,
Pathaan
has
become
Badshah
Khan's
8th
film
to
enter
the
Rs
100
crore
club,
following
Ra
One,
Don
2,
Jab
Tak
Hai
Jaan,
Chennai
Express,
Happy
New
Year,
Dilwale,
and
Raees.
On
the
other
hand,
to
meet
the
unprecedented
demand
across
the
country,
around
300
midnight
shows
were
added
on
Wednesday.
Pathaan
Box-Office
Collection
Day
1:
SRK
Comeback
Movie
Becomes
His
First
To
Gross
100
Cr
On
Opening
Day
