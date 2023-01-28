Pathaan Box Office Day 3: SRK’s Film Continues Its Dream Run, Likely To Break KGF 2 Opening Weekend Record

After
a
long
wait
of
around
four
years,
Bollywood
superstar
Shah
Rukh
Khan
has
finally
made
his
big-screen
comeback
with
Siddharth
Anand's
Pathaan.
Produced
by
Yash
Raj
Films,
the
spy
thriller
also
features
Deepika
Padukone
and
John
Abraham
in
the
main
roles.
The
Shah
Rukh
Khan
starrer
has
made
a
strong
debut
at
the
box
office,
collecting
approximately
Rs
130
crore
in
its
first
two
days.
The
early
estimates
suggest
that
the
film
has
also
managed
to
collect
around
Rs
35-36
crore
on
its
third
day,
as
per
Box
Office
India.
However,
this
drop
in
figures
was
likely
due
to
Friday
being
a
working
day.
It
is
expected
that
the
film's
collections
will
increase
during
the
weekend.
With
such
strong
figures
during
the
first
three
days,
the
film's
total
collection
is
around
160
crore
nett
(final
numbers
awaited).
Reportedly,
Pathaan
might
collect
Rs
250
crore
nett
across
domestic
markets
by
the
end
of
Sunday,
since
it
gets
to
enjoy
a
5-day
extended
weekend.
If
Pathaan
manages
to
do
so,
it
will
be
a
huge
achievement
for
a
Hindi
film.
Also,
it
is
likely
to
break
the
opening
weekend
record
of
Yash's
KGF:
Chapter
2
(Hindi).
By
the
end
of
the
second
day,
Pathaan
had
already
managed
to
cross
the
Rs
200
crore
(gross)
mark
worldwide.
YRF
announced
on
Thursday
evening
that
Pathaan
had
become
the
"only
Hindi
film
to
breach
Rs
100
crore
worldwide
gross
box
office
collection
barrier
on
two
consecutive
days."
The
numbers
declared
by
the
producers
were
Rs
219.6
crore
worldwide.
Pathaan's
opening
weekend
has
stunned
the
audience
and
the
trade
alike.
Prior
to
this
film,
impressive
collections
were
seen
by
KGF
2
(Hindi)
which
managed
to
rake
in
Rs
193.99
crore
during
its
4-day
opening
weekend.
Salman
Khan
starrer
Sultan
had
an
opening
weekend
of
Rs
180.36
crore,
followed
by
Siddharth
Anand's
previous
film
War,
which
had
a
Rs
50
crore
plus
opening
day,
but
could
only
bring
in
Rs
166.25
crore
during
its
opening
weekend.
Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 9:47 [IST]