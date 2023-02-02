Pathaan Box Office Day 8: SRK’s Spy Thriller Continues Its Glorious Run, Set To Enter Rs 350 Crore Club

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham’s Pathaan was finally released on January 25. The spy thriller has been getting a fantastic response and breaking several box office records.

Pathaan, a highly hyped action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand, is continuing to maintain its pace at the box office. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, the spy thriller was released on January 25 and had a successful first week at the box office.

On the second Wednesday of its release, Pathaan collected around Rs 17-17.50 crore (early estimates) nett in Hindi at the domestic box office, bringing its total to around Rs 348.50 crore nett. The film is on the brink of entering Rs 350 crore. With no major releases in the coming weeks, it is expected to maintain its good run.

The film's performance is not limited to India, as it has also been successful in the UK. In just five days, Pathaan has collected £1.9 million in the UK and is only behind Avatar: The Way of Water. It was released in 223 locations in the UK and has had the highest opening day ever for a Bollywood film with £3,19,000.

In its first week, Pathaan collected a worldwide gross of Rs 634 crore, with Rs 395 crore in India, Rs 239 crore overseas, and a nett collection of Rs 330.25 crore in India. Although there was a 20% drop from Tuesday, some mass pockets held up well on Monday and Tuesday, which adjusted on Wednesday.

Overall, Pathaan is proving to be a major success, with its combination of star power, high-quality production, and engaging storyline. It continues to perform well at the box office and is expected to remain the first choice of moviegoers in the coming weeks.

For the unversed, Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan's big-screen comeback after a long wait of four years. Despite no promotional activities, the film created huge buzz and is performing very well. It is a part of the spy thriller of Yash Raj Films along with Salman Khan's Tiger franchise and Hrithik Roshan's War.

