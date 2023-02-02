Pathaan Box Office Day 8: SRK’s Spy Thriller Continues Its Glorious Run, Set To Enter Rs 350 Crore Club

Pathaan,
a
highly
hyped
action
thriller
directed
by
Siddharth
Anand,
is
continuing
to
maintain
its
pace
at
the
box
office.
Starring
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Deepika
Padukone,
and
John
Abraham,
the
spy
thriller
was
released
on
January
25
and
had
a
successful
first
week
at
the
box
office.
On
the
second
Wednesday
of
its
release,
Pathaan
collected
around
Rs
17-17.50
crore
(early
estimates)
nett
in
Hindi
at
the
domestic
box
office,
bringing
its
total
to
around
Rs
348.50
crore
nett.
The
film
is
on
the
brink
of
entering
Rs
350
crore.
With
no
major
releases
in
the
coming
weeks,
it
is
expected
to
maintain
its
good
run.
The
film's
performance
is
not
limited
to
India,
as
it
has
also
been
successful
in
the
UK.
In
just
five
days,
Pathaan
has
collected
£1.9
million
in
the
UK
and
is
only
behind
Avatar:
The
Way
of
Water.
It
was
released
in
223
locations
in
the
UK
and
has
had
the
highest
opening
day
ever
for
a
Bollywood
film
with
£3,19,000.
In
its
first
week,
Pathaan
collected
a
worldwide
gross
of
Rs
634
crore,
with
Rs
395
crore
in
India,
Rs
239
crore
overseas,
and
a
nett
collection
of
Rs
330.25
crore
in
India.
Although
there
was
a
20%
drop
from
Tuesday,
some
mass
pockets
held
up
well
on
Monday
and
Tuesday,
which
adjusted
on
Wednesday.
Overall,
Pathaan
is
proving
to
be
a
major
success,
with
its
combination
of
star
power,
high-quality
production,
and
engaging
storyline.
It
continues
to
perform
well
at
the
box
office
and
is
expected
to
remain
the
first
choice
of
moviegoers
in
the
coming
weeks.
For
the
unversed,
Pathaan
marked
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
big-screen
comeback
after
a
long
wait
of
four
years.
Despite
no
promotional
activities,
the
film
created
huge
buzz
and
is
performing
very
well.
It
is
a
part
of
the
spy
thriller
of
Yash
Raj
Films
along
with
Salman
Khan's
Tiger
franchise
and
Hrithik
Roshan's
War.