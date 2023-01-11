Riteish-Genelia Deliver A Blockbuster With Ved, Avatar 2 Consolidates Its All Time Blockbuster Status

It's
raining
blockbusters
at
the
box
office,
and
that
too
across
languages.
If
Drishyam
2
is
already
a
certified
blockbuster
from
Bollywood,
there
is
Avatar:
The
Way
of
Water
from
Hollywood
which
is
already
a
bonafide
all
time
blockbuster.
Now
Marathi
film
industry
has
joined
the
party
as
well
as
Ved
is
fast
emerging
as
a
blockbuster
in
the
making.
Let's
talk
about
the
newest
entrant
to
the
party
first,
Ved.
When
the
film
was
gearing
up
for
release
on
the
last
Friday
of
last
year,
there
wasn't
much
of
hullabaloo
made
around
it.
Of
course,
in
the
Maharashtra
belt
there
was
good
curiosity
building
around
the
film
due
to
the
coming
together
of
Riteish
Deshmukh
and
Genelia
D'Souza
and
also
the
fact
that
former
was
turning
director
with
it.
However,
outside
this
segment
of
audiences,
not
many
were
aware
about
it,
more
so
since
Ved
wasn't
carrying
a
fancy
'pan-India'
tag.
In
hindsight,
one
wonders
why
the
film
didn't
arrive
in
Hindi
as
well
since
in
Marathi
it
has
been
doing
roaring
business
with
33
crores
mark
been
crossed
in
10
days
flat.
The
film
started
well
in
the
last
weekend
of
the
year
and
then
continued
to
collect
well
during
the
weekdays
as
well.
Post
that
it
had
started
becoming
clearer
that
the
second
weekend
would
be
fabulous
as
well
since
Thursday
collections
in
the
first
week
were
greater
than
that
of
the
opening
day,
and
then
second
Friday
was
even
better.
This
is
what
happened
as
well
and
the
results
are
there.
The
film
is
now
on
track
to
go
past
another
blockbuster
that
Riteish
Deshmukh
has
delivered
in
Marathi,
Lai
Bhaari,
which
had
collected
40
crores
in
its
lifetime.
That
number
will
be
crossed
working
this
week
itself,
and
then
there
would
be
a
lot
more
added
to
its
lifetime.
While
the
film
will
certainly
cross
half
a
century
mark,
something
that's
a
rare
sight
in
Marathi
cinema
(especially
due
to
very
low
ticket
prices
in
predominantly
interiors
where
these
films
do
well),
a
final
haul
in
upwards
of
70
crores
is
there
for
the
taking.
Meanwhile,
Avatar:
The
Way
of
Water
is
not
slowing
down.
It
collected
around
18
crores*
more
in
the
fourth
weekend
and
that's
a
fabulous
number
for
a
film
which
has
already
entered
the
300
Crore
Club.
Most
of
the
films
manage
to
reach
this
far
towards
the
end
of
their
lifetime
run
and
here
the
Hollywood
biggie
has
hit
this
mark
when
it's
still
in
its
prime.
This
pretty
much
ensures
that
there
is
so
much
steam
left
in
the
film
and
a
lot
more
will
come
in
over
and
above
362
crores*
which
have
already
been
accumulated.
In
fact
quite
a
few
milestones
are
now
waiting
to
be
surpassed
in
days
to
come.
First
in
line
is
the
lifetime
number
of
Avengers:
End
Game
which
had
gathered
364
crores
in
India,
hence
turning
out
to
be
the
highest
Hollywood
grosser
in
the
country.
However,
Avatar:
The
Way
of
Water
will
go
far
beyond
that
and
once
375
crores
mark
is
comfortably
surpassed,
it
would
be
the
journey
towards
400
Crore
Club
that
would
be
closely
observed.
As
for
Drishyam
2,
it
is
now
inching
closer
towards
245
crores
lifetime.
It
was
a
special
weekend
for
the
film
as
it
celebrated
50
days
at
the
box
office.
However,
it
wasn't
one
of
those
ornamental
celebrations
where
the
feat
takes
place
at
a
select
theatre
in
a
show
or
two.
In
case
of
Drishyam
2,
it
has
happened
in
the
old
fashioned
manner
where
hundreds
of
screens
saw
the
film
completing
50
days
at
number
of
multiplexes
and
single
screens,
and
that's
gladdening
indeed
since
that's
the
sign
of
a
genuine
blockbuster.
The
film
collected
around
2
crores
over
the
weekend
gone
by
and
currently
stands
at
239
crores*.
*Estimates.
Final
numbers
awaited
Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 10:52 [IST]