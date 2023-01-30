Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone And John Abraham Deliver An All Time Blockbuster With Pathaan

When a film emerges as an all time blockbuster in a matter of just 5 days then you know that it is indeed going great guns. The last time this happened, the film in question was KGF: Chapter 2. The Hindi version of the film had taken an opening of 53.95 crores, enjoyed a weekend of 143.64 crores and then collected 254.97 crores in its first week. Prior to that, there was this phenomenon called Baahubali - The Conclusion had arrived which had scored a 41 crores weekend followed by 128 crores weekend and then a first week of 247 crores.

Well, Pathaan has gone far ahead of both the movies and that too in a matter of just five days. While the start was the best of the lot at 57 crores, the weekend score too was much higher at 166.75 crores. What is unfathomable though is the fact that its five day score stands at 283 crores* and that's far bigger than the entire first week of aforementioned south biggies.

I have not yet compared this with any of the Bollywood biggies though since they are not even in contention. The biggest first week numbers have been scored by Sultan [208.82 crores], War [208.05 crores] and Tiger Zinda Hai [206.04 crores], and each of these has been put aside by Pathaan in just 5 days. Incidentally, each of these are Yash Raj Films' offering which pretty much shows the kind of dominance that India's premium production house has at theatres when it comes to big screen business.

In fact even if one compares with Hollywood then Pathaan is far ahead since the biggest film from the West has been Avengers: End Game which had collected 260.40 in its first week and Pathaan is far ahead of that. The film went on to score a lifetime of 367 crores and that score would be surpassed by the Shah Rukh Khan starrer this week itself.

So what really happened here? Well, honestly, this isn't something that's even fathomable. Yes, it was expected that the film with Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and John Abraham as the baddie would take a start over 50 crores. However, no one could have imagined that a score as high as 57 crores was there for the offering. After all, this was a regular working day and that too on a mid-week [Wednesday]. Audiences though had made up their mind that they had to catch the film in theatres. Result? An all time record set by the film in theatres.

It was the second day number though which totally shook one and all, and that too in a positive way. Never before had even a 60 crores mark been breached by a Bollywood film and here came Pathaan which not just surpassed that milestone but went on to set new benchmarks, what with 70.50 crores coming on the Republic Day. Released at over 5500 screens, the YRF film showed the true potential that a well made big budget 'masala' entertainer can have when led by a true blue superstar, in this case Shah Rukh Khan who announced his return in style.

The third day was further thunderous as it was back to a regular working day (Friday) but still 9.25 crores came in which firmly established the fact that Pathaan was not just a blockbuster but an all time mega blockbuster in the making. From thereon, there was no real surprise when Pathaan went on to score a half century again on Saturday as one could already see it coming. With 53.25 crores coming in, the film went on to enter the 200 Crore Club and that too in record time. Post that Sunday was even bigger at 63 crores* and more records tumbled.

Today, the film will enter the 300 Crore Club and then go a little beyond that as well. The highest Bollywood grosser of all times is Dangal [387.38 crores] and that record would be history in the coming weekend. Post that the action biggie will take on the Hindi versions of KGF - Chapter 2 and Baahubali: The Conclusion and given the kind of momentum that Pathaan has on its side, it should emerge even bigger than these two all time blockbusters from south.