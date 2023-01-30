Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone And John Abraham Deliver An All Time Blockbuster With Pathaan

When
a
film
emerges
as
an
all
time
blockbuster
in
a
matter
of
just
5
days
then
you
know
that
it
is
indeed
going
great
guns.
The
last
time
this
happened,
the
film
in
question
was
KGF:
Chapter
2.
The
Hindi
version
of
the
film
had
taken
an
opening
of
53.95
crores,
enjoyed
a
weekend
of
143.64
crores
and
then
collected
254.97
crores
in
its
first
week.
Prior
to
that,
there
was
this
phenomenon
called
Baahubali
-
The
Conclusion
had
arrived
which
had
scored
a
41
crores
weekend
followed
by
128
crores
weekend
and
then
a
first
week
of
247
crores.
Well,
Pathaan
has
gone
far
ahead
of
both
the
movies
and
that
too
in
a
matter
of
just
five
days.
While
the
start
was
the
best
of
the
lot
at
57
crores,
the
weekend
score
too
was
much
higher
at
166.75
crores.
What
is
unfathomable
though
is
the
fact
that
its
five
day
score
stands
at
283
crores*
and
that's
far
bigger
than
the
entire
first
week
of
aforementioned
south
biggies.
I
have
not
yet
compared
this
with
any
of
the
Bollywood
biggies
though
since
they
are
not
even
in
contention.
The
biggest
first
week
numbers
have
been
scored
by
Sultan
[208.82
crores],
War
[208.05
crores]
and
Tiger
Zinda
Hai
[206.04
crores],
and
each
of
these
has
been
put
aside
by
Pathaan
in
just
5
days.
Incidentally,
each
of
these
are
Yash
Raj
Films'
offering
which
pretty
much
shows
the
kind
of
dominance
that
India's
premium
production
house
has
at
theatres
when
it
comes
to
big
screen
business.
In
fact
even
if
one
compares
with
Hollywood
then
Pathaan
is
far
ahead
since
the
biggest
film
from
the
West
has
been
Avengers:
End
Game
which
had
collected
260.40
in
its
first
week
and
Pathaan
is
far
ahead
of
that.
The
film
went
on
to
score
a
lifetime
of
367
crores
and
that
score
would
be
surpassed
by
the
Shah
Rukh
Khan
starrer
this
week
itself.
So
what
really
happened
here?
Well,
honestly,
this
isn't
something
that's
even
fathomable.
Yes,
it
was
expected
that
the
film
with
Deepika
Padukone
as
the
leading
lady
and
John
Abraham
as
the
baddie
would
take
a
start
over
50
crores.
However,
no
one
could
have
imagined
that
a
score
as
high
as
57
crores
was
there
for
the
offering.
After
all,
this
was
a
regular
working
day
and
that
too
on
a
mid-week
[Wednesday].
Audiences
though
had
made
up
their
mind
that
they
had
to
catch
the
film
in
theatres.
Result?
An
all
time
record
set
by
the
film
in
theatres.
It
was
the
second
day
number
though
which
totally
shook
one
and
all,
and
that
too
in
a
positive
way.
Never
before
had
even
a
60
crores
mark
been
breached
by
a
Bollywood
film
and
here
came
Pathaan
which
not
just
surpassed
that
milestone
but
went
on
to
set
new
benchmarks,
what
with
70.50
crores
coming
on
the
Republic
Day.
Released
at
over
5500
screens,
the
YRF
film
showed
the
true
potential
that
a
well
made
big
budget
'masala' entertainer
can
have
when
led
by
a
true
blue
superstar,
in
this
case
Shah
Rukh
Khan
who
announced
his
return
in
style.
The
third
day
was
further
thunderous
as
it
was
back
to
a
regular
working
day
(Friday)
but
still
9.25
crores
came
in
which
firmly
established
the
fact
that
Pathaan
was
not
just
a
blockbuster
but
an
all
time
mega
blockbuster
in
the
making.
From
thereon,
there
was
no
real
surprise
when
Pathaan
went
on
to
score
a
half
century
again
on
Saturday
as
one
could
already
see
it
coming.
With
53.25
crores
coming
in,
the
film
went
on
to
enter
the
200
Crore
Club
and
that
too
in
record
time.
Post
that
Sunday
was
even
bigger
at
63
crores*
and
more
records
tumbled.
Today,
the
film
will
enter
the
300
Crore
Club
and
then
go
a
little
beyond
that
as
well.
The
highest
Bollywood
grosser
of
all
times
is
Dangal
[387.38
crores]
and
that
record
would
be
history
in
the
coming
weekend.
Post
that
the
action
biggie
will
take
on
the
Hindi
versions
of
KGF
-
Chapter
2
and
Baahubali:
The
Conclusion
and
given
the
kind
of
momentum
that
Pathaan
has
on
its
side,
it
should
emerge
even
bigger
than
these
two
all
time
blockbusters
from
south.
Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2023, 12:24 [IST]