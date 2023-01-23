Shah Rukh Khan Set To Re-Emerge As King Khan As Pathaan Set To Open Really Big At 50 Crores

King
Khan
-
That's
how
Shah
Rukh
Khan
was
tagged
back
in
time
when
he
was
delivering
one
biggie
after
another.
The
last
good
box
office
success
was
back
in
2014
though
when
Happy
New
Year
set
the
record
for
the
biggest
opener
ever
and
gathered
44.97
crores
on
the
very
first
day.
It
then
also
went
on
to
enter
the
200
Crore
Club
and
closed
at
205
crores.
Unfortunately,
the
films
that
followed
didn't
score.
Dilwale
and
Raees
scored
a
century
each
but
then
the
expectations
were
far
bigger.
However,
Fan
and
Jab
Harry
Met
Sejal
didn't
work
and
then
Zero
was
the
ultimate
low
point,
so
much
so
that
Shah
Rukh
Khan
decided
to
go
on
a
really
long
break
of
4
years
and
is
returning
to
the
big
screen
only
now.
The
charm
and
charisma
around
the
superstar
remained
intact
though
and
there
was
practically
not
a
single
day
in
the
years
gone
by
when
he
wasn't
spoken
about
or
discussed
in
the
industry
circles
and
media.
Well,
all
of
that
has
paid
off,
and
how,
what
with
his
Pathaan
seeing
huge
hype
and
buzz
around
it
en
route
release.
The
stage
was
set
when
the
teaser
was
unveiled
and
for
the
longest
time,
this
was
the
only
promotional
material
that
kept
the
film
going.
Arrival
of
Deepika
Padukone's
Besharam
Rang
gave
hug
boost
to
the
film
as
this
Vishal-Shekhar
song
is
the
biggest
chartbuster
of
the
year
gone
by.
Then
there
was
title
track
with
both
Shah
Rukh
Khan
and
Deepika
Padukone
that
further
enhanced
the
hype.
Later,
when
the
promo
arrived
with
John
Abraham
joining
the
show
as
the
baddie
in
charge,
it
was
a
sealed
deal
that
Pathaan
was
set
to
find
a
very
big
opening
for
itself
at
the
box
office.
However,
it
was
still
about
whether
Yash
Raj
Films
was
being
satisfied
with
a
40
crores
opener
or
there
were
plans
for
something
bigger
and
better
in
the
offering.
After
all,
they
themselves
have
two
films
which
have
scored
an
opening
of
more
than
50
crores
each,
albeit
on
holidays.
While
Thugs
of
Hindostan
was
first
to
score
a
half
century
on
the
day
of
release,
War
raised
the
staked
further.
Well,
this
is
where
the
advance
booking
of
the
film
came
in
handy.
The
production
house
decided
to
hold
on
to
the
opening
of
plans
for
the
longest
time
and
now
that
the
advance
booking
is
out
there,
close
to
5
lakh
tickets
have
already
been
sold.
This
calculation
is
basis
what
has
been
gathered
from
the
premium
multiplex
chains
-
PVR,
INOX
and
Cinepolis.
Now
one
has
to
take
into
consideration
the
fact
that
Pathaan
is
also
seeing
a
very
huge
single
screen
release,
which
means
in
totality
the
film
will
arrive
at
more
than
5000
screens.
Taking
all
of
that
into
consideration
and
especially
the
track
record
of
director
Siddharth
Anand
whose
War
stays
on
to
be
the
highest
grossing
Bollywood
film
[319
crores]
since
October
2019,
it
seems
like
the
filmmaker
would
be
the
first
to
break
his
own
record
even
after
close
to
40
months
have
gone
by.
The
industry
has
been
looking
for
a
really
big
Bollywood
film
to
raise
the
bar
yet
again
for
Bollywood
because
even
though
from
south
there
has
been
KGF:
Chapter
2
and
RRR
which
have
emerged
as
big
ones,
you
need
a
Hindi
film
to
score
big
too.
Pathaan
is
one
such
film
which
has
the
potential
do
so
and
the
indications
so
far
are
that
first
day
numbers
of
50
crores
are
on
the
cards.
Yes,
it's
a
non-holiday
release
but
then
the
man
of
the
moment
is
Shah
Rukh
Khan
who
is
set
to
re-emerge
as
King
Khan.
Then,
there
is
this
big
Republic
Day
holiday
a
day
later,
which
means
evening
and
night
shows
have
huge
potential
to
grow
further.
The
stage
has
been
set
for
Pathaan
to
really
rock-n-roll
this
Wednesday
and
a
half
century
on
the
very
first
day
would
be
just
the
kind
of
'dhamaka' that
the
box
office
needs.
Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 14:31 [IST]