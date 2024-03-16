Article 370 Became Yami Gautam's Fifth 100 Crore Grosser And Her Solo 100 Crore Film

Yami
Gautam's
latest
film
'Article
370'
has
entertained
audiences
with
its
compelling
narrative
and
the
outstanding
performance
delivered
by
the
versatile
actress
in
the
role
of
Zooni
Haksar.
Not
only
has
the
film
garnered
rave
reviews,
but
it
has
also
made
a
significant
mark
at
the
box
office,
crossing
the
coveted
100
crore
milestone
with
a
worldwide
gross
collection
of
100.06
crores.
Joining
the
league
of
major
grosser
in
2024,
'Article
370'
stands
tall
alongside
Yami's
other
successful
films
such
as
'Kaabil'
with
a
staggering
144.22
crore,
'URI'
with
342.06
crores,
'Bala'
with
172
crores,
'OMG
2'
with
150
crores
Yami's
dominance
at
the
box
office
has
been
evident
for
quite
some
time
now,
and
'Article
370'
cemented
her
position
more
strongly
as
it
became
her
first
solo
100
crores
in
ever-impressive
career
further
cementing
her
status
as
a
bankable
actress.
This
milestone
adds
to
her
string
of
recent
hits,
including
'A
Thursday',
'Chor
Nikal
Ke
Bhaga',
'Lost',
and
'Oh
My
God
2'.
Notably,
'A
Thursday'
holds
the
distinction
of
being
the
highest-viewed
film
on
Hotstar,
both
domestically
and
internationally,
while
'Chor
Nikal
Ke
Bhaga'
boasts
the
same
achievement
on
Netflix,
showcasing
Yami's
global
appeal
and
popularity.
With
each
successive
project,
Yami
continues
to
showcase
her
versatility
and
talent,
solidifying
her
position
as
one
of
the
most
bankable
and
formidable
actresses
in
the
industry.
'Article
370'
not
only
underscores
her
remarkable
graph
as
a
performer
but
also
reinforces
her
ability
to
deliver
compelling
performances
that
resonate
with
audiences
worldwide.
Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 16:52 [IST]