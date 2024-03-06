Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 13: Yami’s Film Holds Steady Ground On 2nd Wednesday; To Cross 55Cr

Yami
Gautam
starrer
Article
370
has
been
one
of
the
most
talked
about
films
of
the
year.
This
Aditya
Suhas
Jambhale
directorial
features
Yami
in
the
role
of
an
intelligence
officer
and
comes
with
an
interesting
ensemble
of
cast
including
Priyamani,
Skand
Thakur,
Priyamani,
Ashwini
Kaul,
Vaibhav
Tatwawadi,
Arun
Govil,
and
Kiran
Karmarkar
in
key
roles.
To
note,
Article
370
revolves
around
the
controversial
2019
abrogation
of
Article
370
in
Jammu
and
Kashmir.
As
the
movie
was
released
after
creating
a
lot
of
buzz
in
the
town,
it
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience
and
critics.
In
fact,
everyone
has
been
in
awe
of
Yami's
performance
and
has
showered
her
with
immense
love.
Interestingly,
Article
370
has
been
doing
a
decent
business
at
the
box
office
and
has
been
maintaining
a
strong
hold
at
the
ticket
windows
in
the
second
week.
To
note,
Article
370
started
its
box
office
journey
with
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
5.9
crores.
And
while
it
did
see
a
significant
drop
in
collections
on
the
first
Monday,
it
did
witness
a
strong
hold
at
the
box
office
during
the
first
week.
While
the
second
weekend
saw
a
hike
in
collections,
Article
370
saw
a
drop
of
74%
in
collections.
While
there
was
a
buzz
about
Article
370
witnessing
a
further
drop
in
collections,
the
movie
has
been
maintaining
a
steady
growth
in
numbers.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Article
370
minted
Rs
1.75
crores
yesterday
(day
12/
second
Tuesday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
on
Rs
54.35
crores.
Given
the
trend,
Article
370
is
likely
to
mint
Rs
1-1.5
crores
today
(day
12/
second
Tuesday).
Meanwhile,
Yami
Gautam
is
quite
elated
with
the
audience's
response
to
Article
370.
In
a
heartfelt
social
media
post,
the
actress
wrote,
"When
we
were
making
Article
370,
so
many
people
told
us
that
this
film
won't
work
with
the
audience,
'it's
too
technical,
too
many
political
jargons
etc
etc'.
But
we
went
ahead
with
our
gut
because
we
knew
those
naysayers
were
underestimating
our
audience.
Thank
you
all
for
proving
them
absolutely
wrong.
Thank
you
so
much
for
giving
so
much
love
to
our
small
little
film,
with
a
big
heart.
We
are
humbled
and
will
remain
forever
grateful
to
all
of
you.
Dhanyawaad!
Jai
Hind!"
Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2024, 10:55 [IST]