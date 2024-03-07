Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 14: Yami Gautam’s Film Refuses To Slow Down As It Inches Towards 60Cr

Aditya
Suhas
Jambhale
directorial
Article
370
has
been
all
over
the
headlines
ever
since
it
was
announced
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
the
movie
came
with
an
interesting
ensemble
of
cast
which
included
Yami
Gautam,
Priyamani,
Skand
Thakur,
Priyamani,
Ashwini
Kaul,
Vaibhav
Tatwawadi,
Arun
Govil,
and
Kiran
Karmarkar
in
key
roles.
It
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year
and
has
grabbed
a
lot
of
eyeballs
for
its
sensitive
plot.
For
the
uninitiated,
Article
370
revolves
around
the
controversial
2019
abrogation
of
Article
370
in
Jammu
and
Kashmir.
As
the
movie
released
on
February
23,
it
went
on
to
create
a
massive
buzz
in
the
town
and
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience
and
critics.
In
fact,
it
has
managed
to
do
a
decent
business
at
the
box
office
since
day
1.
While
Article
370
started
the
box
office
journey
with
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
5.9
crores,
the
first
weekend
came
with
an
impressive
spike.
While
the
first
Monday
saw
a
significant
drop
in
collections,
Article
370
was
seen
maintaining
a
strong
hold
at
the
box
office
during
the
first
week.
Interestingly,
the
second
weekend
saw
another
hike
in
numbers
and
the
political
action
drama
crossed
Rs
50
crores
mark.
Though
Article
370
saw
another
drop
of
74%
in
collections
on
second
Monday,
it
has
holding
the
ground
during
the
second
week
as
well.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Article
370
minted
Rs
1.66
crores
yesterday
(day
13/
second
Wednesday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
to
Rs
56.01
crores.
Given
the
trend,
Article
370
will
be
seen
earning
Rs
1-1.5
crores
today
(day
14/
second
Thursday)
and
is
inching
towards
Rs
60
crores
mark.
Meanwhile,
Yami
Gautam
is
quite
elated
with
the
audience's
response
to
Article
370.
In
a
heartfelt
social
media
post,
the
actress
wrote,
"When
we
were
making
Article
370,
so
many
people
told
us
that
this
film
won't
work
with
the
audience,
'it's
too
technical,
too
many
political
jargons
etc
etc'.
But
we
went
ahead
with
our
gut
because
we
knew
those
naysayers
were
underestimating
our
audience.
Thank
you
all
for
proving
them
absolutely
wrong.
Thank
you
so
much
for
giving
so
much
love
to
our
small
little
film,
with
a
big
heart.
We
are
humbled
and
will
remain
forever
grateful
to
all
of
you.
Dhanyawaad!
Jai
Hind!"
Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2024, 9:48 [IST]