Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 14: Yami Gautam’s Film Refuses To Slow Down As It Inches Towards 60Cr

Aditya Suhas Jambhale directorial Article 370 has been all over the headlines ever since it was announced and rightfully so. After all, the movie came with an interesting ensemble of cast which included Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Skand Thakur, Priyamani, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles. It has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and has grabbed a lot of eyeballs for its sensitive plot.

For the uninitiated, Article 370 revolves around the controversial 2019 abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. As the movie released on February 23, it went on to create a massive buzz in the town and opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics. In fact, it has managed to do a decent business at the box office since day 1.

While Article 370 started the box office journey with an opening day collection of Rs 5.9 crores, the first weekend came with an impressive spike. While the first Monday saw a significant drop in collections, Article 370 was seen maintaining a strong hold at the box office during the first week. Interestingly, the second weekend saw another hike in numbers and the political action drama crossed Rs 50 crores mark.

Though Article 370 saw another drop of 74% in collections on second Monday, it has holding the ground during the second week as well. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Article 370 minted Rs 1.66 crores yesterday (day 13/ second Wednesday) which took the overall collections to Rs 56.01 crores. Given the trend, Article 370 will be seen earning Rs 1-1.5 crores today (day 14/ second Thursday) and is inching towards Rs 60 crores mark.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam is quite elated with the audience's response to Article 370. In a heartfelt social media post, the actress wrote, "When we were making Article 370, so many people told us that this film won't work with the audience, 'it's too technical, too many political jargons etc etc'. But we went ahead with our gut because we knew those naysayers were underestimating our audience. Thank you all for proving them absolutely wrong. Thank you so much for giving so much love to our small little film, with a big heart. We are humbled and will remain forever grateful to all of you. Dhanyawaad! Jai Hind!"