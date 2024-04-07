Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Advance Booking Report Day 1: Akshay’s Film Beats Maidaan In 24 Hrs Of Advance Booking

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Advance Booking Report Day 1: Akshay Kumar, one of the biggest action stars in Bollywood, is all over the headlines these days for his upcoming release. We are talking about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which happens to be an action entertainer and also stars Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on April 10 and the makers have begun the advance booking of the movie.

To note, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been among the most anticipated releases of the year and marks Akshay's first movie with Tiger Shroff. From the teaser to the trailer, everything about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has managed to create a massive buzz in the town. And as the advance booking for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has begin, the action entertainer has received an impressive response.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has sold over 9.5K tickets for 2.6K shows in India. Interestingly, the action entertainer has made a collection of Rs 27.58 lakhs in 24 hours of advance booking.

Hindi 2D - 1162588.16

Hindi 3D - 1515517.65

Hindi IMAX 3D - 77330.91

Hindi IMAX 2D - 2920

All India - 2758356 [27.58 Lac]

Tickets Sold - 9566

Average Ticket Price (ATP)

Hindi 2D - 228

Hindi 3D - 285

Hindi IMAX 3D - 504

Hindi IMAX 2D - 450

Total Shows- 2667

Interestingly, as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be having a box office clash with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, the action entertainer has managed to beat the sport biographical drama in terms of advance booking. To note, Maidaan had reportedly made a collection of Rs 10 lakhs in 24 hours.

Talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be able to beat Maidaan at the box office post release.