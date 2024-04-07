Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Advance Booking Report Day 1: Akshay’s Film Beats Maidaan In 24 Hrs Of Advance Booking

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Advance
Booking
Report
Day
1:
Akshay
Kumar,
one
of
the
biggest
action
stars
in
Bollywood,
is
all
over
the
headlines
these
days
for
his
upcoming
release.
We
are
talking
about
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
which
happens
to
be
an
action
entertainer
and
also
stars
Tiger
Shroff,
Alaya
F,
Manushi
Chhillar
and
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
in
the
lead.
The
movie
is
all
set
to
hit
the
theatres
on
April
10
and
the
makers
have
begun
the
advance
booking
of
the
movie.
To
note,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
among
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year
and
marks
Akshay's
first
movie
with
Tiger
Shroff.
From
the
teaser
to
the
trailer,
everything
about
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
managed
to
create
a
massive
buzz
in
the
town.
And
as
the
advance
booking
for
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
begin,
the
action
entertainer
has
received
an
impressive
response.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
sold
over
9.5K
tickets
for
2.6K
shows
in
India.
Interestingly,
the
action
entertainer
has
made
a
collection
of
Rs
27.58
lakhs
in
24
hours
of
advance
booking.
Hindi
2D
-
1162588.16
Hindi
3D
-
1515517.65
Hindi
IMAX
3D
-
77330.91
Hindi
IMAX
2D
-
2920
All
India
-
2758356
[27.58
Lac]
Tickets
Sold
-
9566
Average
Ticket
Price
(ATP)
Hindi
2D
-
228
Hindi
3D
-
285
Hindi
IMAX
3D
-
504
Hindi
IMAX
2D
-
450
Total
Shows-
2667
Interestingly,
as
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
having
a
box
office
clash
with
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan,
the
action
entertainer
has
managed
to
beat
the
sport
biographical
drama
in
terms
of
advance
booking.
To
note,
Maidaan
had
reportedly
made
a
collection
of
Rs
10
lakhs
in
24
hours.
Talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
able
to
beat
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
post
release.
Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 11:11 [IST]