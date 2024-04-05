Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Akshay’s Film To Be 2nd Highest Opener Of 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Akshay Kumar has been one of the biggest action stars in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. He has given us several iconic action films and earned the title of a Khiladi. And now, Akshay is making headlines for his upcoming release Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which marks his first collaboration with Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action entertainer which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar in the lead.

Needless to say, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing Akshay and Tiger in the action mode. And while it is just five days left for the release of this Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer, there have been massive speculations about how Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will fare at the box office.

According to a report published in Times Now, producer and trade analyst Girish Johar stated that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to have a good start at the box office post release. He stated, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is looking at a good start of around 20 crores range. Being a mass commercial action film, it can build over an extended long weekend. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan promises a grand, festive spectacle, packed with action and tailored for the masses". While the official numbers will be out post release, if the reports turned out to be true Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will emerge as the second highest opener after Fighter.

To note, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be witnessing a box office clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. Talking about it, Johar emphasised, "The stage is set for a momental clash and this Eid the audience will witness a mid week festival showdown. Both films are poised to claim equal screen share but Bade Miyan Chote Miyan may emerge as the primary choice as it looks more massy".

Meanwhile, talking about Maidaan's box office clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Maidaan will be able to beat Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office".