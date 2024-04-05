Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Akshay’s Film To Be 2nd Highest Opener Of 2024

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Box
Office
Day
1
Prediction:
Akshay
Kumar
has
been
one
of
the
biggest
action
stars
in
Bollywood
and
there
are
no
second
thoughts
about
it.
He
has
given
us
several
iconic
action
films
and
earned
the
title
of
a
Khiladi.
And
now,
Akshay
is
making
headlines
for
his
upcoming
release
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
which
marks
his
first
collaboration
with
Tiger
Shroff.
Helmed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
an
action
entertainer
which
also
stars
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Alaya
F
and
Manushi
Chhillar
in
the
lead.
Needless
to
say,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year
and
fans
are
eagerly
looking
forward
to
seeing
Akshay
and
Tiger
in
the
action
mode.
And
while
it
is
just
five
days
left
for
the
release
of
this
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer,
there
have
been
massive
speculations
about
how
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
fare
at
the
box
office.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Times
Now,
producer
and
trade
analyst
Girish
Johar
stated
that
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
expected
to
have
a
good
start
at
the
box
office
post
release.
He
stated,
"Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
looking
at
a
good
start
of
around
20
crores
range.
Being
a
mass
commercial
action
film,
it
can
build
over
an
extended
long
weekend.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
promises
a
grand,
festive
spectacle,
packed
with
action
and
tailored
for
the
masses".
While
the
official
numbers
will
be
out
post
release,
if
the
reports
turned
out
to
be
true
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
emerge
as
the
second
highest
opener
after
Fighter.
To
note,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
witnessing
a
box
office
clash
with
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Maidaan.
Talking
about
it,
Johar
emphasised,
"The
stage
is
set
for
a
momental
clash
and
this
Eid
the
audience
will
witness
a
mid
week
festival
showdown.
Both
films
are
poised
to
claim
equal
screen
share
but
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
may
emerge
as
the
primary
choice
as
it
looks
more
massy".
Meanwhile,
talking
about
Maidaan's
box
office
clash
with
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Maidaan
will
be
able
to
beat
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
at
the
box
office".
Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2024, 17:53 [IST]