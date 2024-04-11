Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Will Akshay’s Film Be Highest Opener Of 2024?

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
1
Prediction:
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff,
who
have
successfully
carved
a
niche
for
themselves
as
action
stars,
have
collaborated
for
the
first
time
in
Ali
Abbas
Zafar's
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
Touted
to
be
an
action
entertainer,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
also
features
Manushi
Chhillar
and
Alaya
F
in
the
lead
along
with
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
playing
the
lead
antagonist.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
happens
to
be
among
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year.
The
trailer,
teaser
and
the
interesting
ensemble
of
cast
has
got
the
fans
excited
and
fans
were
counting
days
for
the
big
release.
To
note,
the
action
entertainer
has
opened
to
decent
response
in
terms
of
advance
booking
and
received
a
mixed
response
on
the
opening
day.
And
now,
as
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
finally
hit
the
screens
today,
there
have
been
speculations
about
how
this
Akshay-Tiger
starrer
will
be
performing
at
the
box
office.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Bollywood
Life,
trade
analyst
Rohit
Jaiswal
stated,
"It's
after
a
long
time
people
will
celebrate
Eid
due
to
pandemic,
so
the
first-day
collection
will
be
around
18-20
crore
and
maximum
it
may
reach
till
25
crore,
Akshay
and
Tiger
will
be
the
crowd
puller,
while
on
day
2
it
might
see
a
good
jump".
To
niote,
according
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
BMCM
has
minted
Rs
5.96
crores
so
far
and
the
numbers
are
likely
to
increase
during
the
day
While
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
all
chances
to
become
the
second
highest
opener
of
2024,
if
it
managed
to
touch
the
Rs
25
crores
mark,
it
is
likely
to
become
the
highest
opener
of
the
year.
For
the
uninitiated,
Fighter,
starring
Hrithik
Roshan
&
Deepika
Padukone,
had
minted
Rs
22.5
crores
on
the
opening
day.
To
note,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
witnessing
a
box
office
clash
with
Ajay
Devgn's
sports
drama
Maidaan
and
the
Akshay
starrer
has
already
thrashed
the
latter
in
terms
of
advance
booking.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
able
to
beat
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
post
release.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 14:54 [IST]