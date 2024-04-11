Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Will Akshay’s Film Be Highest Opener Of 2024?

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who have successfully carved a niche for themselves as action stars, have collaborated for the first time in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Touted to be an action entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also features Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in the lead along with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the lead antagonist.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan happens to be among the most anticipated releases of the year. The trailer, teaser and the interesting ensemble of cast has got the fans excited and fans were counting days for the big release. To note, the action entertainer has opened to decent response in terms of advance booking and received a mixed response on the opening day.

And now, as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has finally hit the screens today, there have been speculations about how this Akshay-Tiger starrer will be performing at the box office. According to a report published in Bollywood Life, trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal stated, "It's after a long time people will celebrate Eid due to pandemic, so the first-day collection will be around 18-20 crore and maximum it may reach till 25 crore, Akshay and Tiger will be the crowd puller, while on day 2 it might see a good jump". To niote, according to a report published in Sacnilk, BMCM has minted Rs 5.96 crores so far and the numbers are likely to increase during the day

While Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has all chances to become the second highest opener of 2024, if it managed to touch the Rs 25 crores mark, it is likely to become the highest opener of the year. For the uninitiated, Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone, had minted Rs 22.5 crores on the opening day.

To note, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be witnessing a box office clash with Ajay Devgn's sports drama Maidaan and the Akshay starrer has already thrashed the latter in terms of advance booking. It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be able to beat Maidaan at the box office post release. Meanwhile, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be able to beat Maidaan at the box office post release.