Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 10 Prediction: Akshay’s Film To See Hike During 2nd Weekend

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
10
Prediction:
Akshay
Kumar,
who
has
been
touted
as
the
Khiladi
Kumar,
has
impressed
us
with
several
iconic
action
dramas.
And
now,
he
is
making
headlines
for
his
recent
action
entertainer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miya.
Helmed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
BMCM
also
features
Tiger
Shroff,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Manushi
Chhillar
and
Alaya
F
in
the
lead.
The
movie
has
managed
to
create
a
substantial
buzz
in
the
town
and
Akshay
and
Tiger's
bromance
won
a
million
of
hearts.
However,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan's
box
office
performance
turned
out
to
be
quite
disappointing.
Starting
the
box
office
journey
with
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
15.65
crores,
this
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
directorial
was
seen
struggling
at
the
box
office
and
failed
to
cross
Rs
50
crores
mark.
And
now
that
the
movie
is
in
the
second
week,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
expected
to
witness
some
growth
during
the
second
week.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
earned
around
Rs
1.50
crores
yesterday
(second
Friday/
day
9)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
51.40
crores.
Given
this
trend,
the
action
entertainer
is
expected
to
see
some
growth
today
(second
Saturday/
day
10)
and
is
likely
to
mint
Rs
2-4
crores
and
will
be
inching
close
to
Rs
55
crores
mark
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Box
Office
Collection
Report:
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
1
(First
Thursday):
Rs
15.65
crores
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
2
(First
Friday):
Rs
7.6
crores
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
3
(First
Saturday):
Rs
8.5
crores
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
4
(First
Sunday):
Rs
9.05
crores
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
5
(First
Monday):
Rs
2.5
crores
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
6
(First
Tuesday):
Rs
2.4
crores
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
7
(First
Wednesday):
Rs
2.5
crores
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
8
(Second
Thursday):
Rs
1.55
crores
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
9
(Second
Friday):
Rs
1.50
crores
For
the
uninitiated,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
having
a
box
office
clash
with
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Maidaan.
This
isn't
the
first
time
Akshay
and
Ajay
are
locking
horns
at
the
box
office
and
BMCM
is
certainly
giving
a
tough
time
to
Maidaan.
Earlier,
talking
about
BMCM
vs
Maidaan
clash,
Ajay
had
stated
that
it
isn't
a
clash.
He
stated
that
there
are
wherein
two
films
are
released
at
the
same
time
owing
to
certain
obligations.