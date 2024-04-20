Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 10 Prediction: Akshay’s Film To See Hike During 2nd Weekend

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 10 Prediction: Akshay Kumar, who has been touted as the Khiladi Kumar, has impressed us with several iconic action dramas. And now, he is making headlines for his recent action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miya. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, BMCM also features Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in the lead.

The movie has managed to create a substantial buzz in the town and Akshay and Tiger's bromance won a million of hearts. However, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office performance turned out to be quite disappointing. Starting the box office journey with an opening day collection of Rs 15.65 crores, this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial was seen struggling at the box office and failed to cross Rs 50 crores mark. And now that the movie is in the second week, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to witness some growth during the second week.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned around Rs 1.50 crores yesterday (second Friday/ day 9) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 51.40 crores. Given this trend, the action entertainer is expected to see some growth today (second Saturday/ day 10) and is likely to mint Rs 2-4 crores and will be inching close to Rs 55 crores mark

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Report:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 1 (First Thursday): Rs 15.65 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 2 (First Friday): Rs 7.6 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 3 (First Saturday): Rs 8.5 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 4 (First Sunday): Rs 9.05 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 5 (First Monday): Rs 2.5 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 6 (First Tuesday): Rs 2.4 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 7 (First Wednesday): Rs 2.5 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 8 (Second Thursday): Rs 1.55 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 9 (Second Friday): Rs 1.50 crores

For the uninitiated, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is having a box office clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. This isn't the first time Akshay and Ajay are locking horns at the box office and BMCM is certainly giving a tough time to Maidaan. Earlier, talking about BMCM vs Maidaan clash, Ajay had stated that it isn't a clash. He stated that there are wherein two films are released at the same time owing to certain obligations.