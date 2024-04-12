Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Akshay’s Film To See Hike; Moves Close To 30Cr

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
2
Prediction:
Akshay
Kumar
has
all
the
reasons
to
grin
ear
to
ear
today.
After
all,
his
first
release
of
the
year
-
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
managed
to
see
a
decent
response
at
the
box
office.
Helmed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
the
action
entertainer
also
features
Alaya
F,
Tiger
Shroff
and
Manushi
Chhillar
in
the
lead
along
with
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
as
the
lead
antagonist.
While
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
happens
to
be
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year,
Akshay-Tiger's
bromance
did
receive
a
decent
response.
While
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
(BMCM)
songs
failed
to
leave
a
mark
on
the
audience,
Akshay-Tiger's
performance
and
Prithiviraj's
stint
as
a
villain
did
win
hearts.
And
while
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
said
to
have
several
high
end
action
sequence,
the
movie
had
a
dhamakedar
opening
at
the
box
office
as
well
despite
a
clash
with
Ajay
Devgn's
much
talked
about
Maidaan.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
made
a
collection
of
Rs
15.62
crores
yesterday
(day
1/
Thursday).
Given
the
trend,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
likely
to
see
some
growth
in
the
collections.
The
movie
might
make
a
collection
of
Rs
15-20
crores
today(day
2/
Friday)
and
is
likely
to
cross
Rs
30
crores.
Interestingly,
as
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
facing
a
box
office
clash
with
Maidaan,
the
Akshay
starrer
has
managed
to
beat
Ajay's
sports
drama
on
the
first
day
with
a
huge
gap.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
continue
to
have
a
lead
at
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
in
the
coming
days
as
well.