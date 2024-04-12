Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Akshay’s Film To See Hike; Moves Close To 30Cr

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Akshay Kumar has all the reasons to grin ear to ear today. After all, his first release of the year - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has managed to see a decent response at the box office. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action entertainer also features Alaya F, Tiger Shroff and Manushi Chhillar in the lead along with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead antagonist. While Bade Miyan Chote Miyan happens to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year, Akshay-Tiger's bromance did receive a decent response.

While Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) songs failed to leave a mark on the audience, Akshay-Tiger's performance and Prithiviraj's stint as a villain did win hearts. And while Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is said to have several high end action sequence, the movie had a dhamakedar opening at the box office as well despite a clash with Ajay Devgn's much talked about Maidaan.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan made a collection of Rs 15.62 crores yesterday (day 1/ Thursday). Given the trend, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is likely to see some growth in the collections. The movie might make a collection of Rs 15-20 crores today(day 2/ Friday) and is likely to cross Rs 30 crores.

Interestingly, as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is facing a box office clash with Maidaan, the Akshay starrer has managed to beat Ajay's sports drama on the first day with a huge gap. Meanwhile, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will continue to have a lead at Maidaan at the box office in the coming days as well.