Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 2: Earning Of Akshay Kumar’s Film Dips Despite Decent Opening

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 2 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan started off with a decent collection on day 1, and it also witnessed a good response overseas. However, the film saw a dip in the collection on day 2.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 2

The film minted around Rs. 15.50 crores at the box office on day 1. However, the number decreased on day 2, and collected 7 crores across all languages, considering the film having 15.54% Hindi occupancy on Friday in major cities like Chennai, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Lucknow.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Gross Box Office Collection Day 1

Witnessing a tepid response on day 2, the movie collected around Rs. 22.65 crores in total. Furthermore, the worldwide gross collection stands at Rs. 36.33 crores, as per the data announced on Friday by the makers. The production banner, Pooja Entertainment, announced with a note and box office number on day 1, "The highly anticipated action flick has made a significant impact, emerging as a box office winner with a whopping collection of ₹36.33 crore worldwide."

More About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar, Alaya F alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a negative role. Banrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Zafar, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the movie is released in multiple languages including Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil.

The movie clashed with Maidaan on box office which also stars Manushi Chillar and Alaya F alongside Ajay Devgn.