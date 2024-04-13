Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 2: Earning Of Akshay Kumar’s Film Dips Despite Decent Opening

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
2
Box
Office
Collection:
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
started
off
with
a
decent
collection
on
day
1,
and
it
also
witnessed
a
good
response
overseas.
However,
the
film
saw
a
dip
in
the
collection
on
day
2.
The
film
minted
around
Rs.
15.50
crores
at
the
box
office
on
day
1.
However,
the
number
decreased
on
day
2,
and
collected
7
crores
across
all
languages,
considering
the
film
having
15.54%
Hindi
occupancy
on
Friday
in
major
cities
like
Chennai,
Mumbai,
Jaipur,
and
Lucknow.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Gross
Box
Office
Collection
Day
1
Witnessing
a
tepid
response
on
day
2,
the
movie
collected
around
Rs.
22.65
crores
in
total.
Furthermore,
the
worldwide
gross
collection
stands
at
Rs.
36.33
crores,
as
per
the
data
announced
on
Friday
by
the
makers.
The
production
banner,
Pooja
Entertainment,
announced
with
a
note
and
box
office
number
on
day
1,
"The
highly
anticipated
action
flick
has
made
a
significant
impact,
emerging
as
a
box
office
winner
with
a
whopping
collection
of
₹36.33
crore
worldwide."
Helmed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
stars
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Manushi
Chillar,
Alaya
F
alongside
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff.
It
also
features
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
in
a
negative
role.
Banrolled
by
Vashu
Bhagnani,
Himanshu
Kishan
Mehra,
Zafar,
and
Deepshikha
Deshmukh,
the
movie
is
released
in
multiple
languages
including
Telugu,
Malayalam,
Kannada,
and
Tamil.
The
movie
clashed
with
Maidaan
on
box
office
which
also
stars
Manushi
Chillar
and
Alaya
F
alongside
Ajay
Devgn.